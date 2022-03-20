The University of Texas at Tyler is welcoming the community to participate in its annual homecoming events on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26.
The annual firework display will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Friday at UT Tyler’s Harvey Deck/Lake. On Saturday, the UT Tyler crawfish boil, catered by Circle M Crawfish, begins at noon in Parking Lot 10 on the main campus.
“Homecoming is not only a great event for our students and alumni, but it’s also an opportunity to celebrate with the community that supports us,” said Joshua Neaves, Student Success assistant vice president. “We hope that families will come for the baseball game at 7 p.m. and stay for the fireworks after the game, and then come back on Saturday for a crawfish lunch.”
For the full schedule of homecoming events, visit uttyler.edu/homecoming.
