Tyler's Fritz Hager III is one of the top 10 contestants on "American Idol."

After nearly 19 million votes came in during the less than two-hour timeframe on Monday night's episode, voters chose to keep Hager in the competition.

Hager, 22, performed "Wonderwall" by Oasis, a song chosen by judge Luke Bryan.

Hager had three songs to choose from for Monday night's Judges Song Contest, including "God Only Knows" by the Beach Boys, chosen by Katy Perry, and "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran, which was chosen by Lionel Richie.

Hager, who was unaware which judge chose each song, picked "Wonderwall" but said he wanted to really make it his own. He admitted the song has become a "meme" in recent years, especially as a common song played at parties.

"My initial thoughts when I saw 'Wonderwall' was, 'No way, this is one of the most popular songs ever written,'" Hager said. "... If I can come up with a really cool arrangement with it and really make it special, then I think it can be a really cool moment."

Had to throw ‘em a curveball with this one! You knocked it out of the park @FritzHagerMusic #AmericanIdol — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 26, 2022

Perry said Hager crushed the goal he intended to achieve.

"'Wonderwall' can get a little party jammy but you flipped that on its head," Perry said. "That was not a meme, that was brilliance."

Bryan said the inspiration to choose "Wonderwall" for Hager came to him in Vegas recently when he was jamming during a sound check with his band.

"Dadgum it, if it didn't work," Bryan said with a laugh. "Great job."

Richie said called Hager's performance "perfect."

"The song was just delivered perfectly," Richie added.

Host Ryan Seacrest told Hager he appeared "so calm and settled in" on the stage, adding the performance was "well done."

Hager said he relates to the popular Oasis song because he has no idea where his experience on "American Idol" will take him.

"It's sort of about finding comfort in not knowing your path, but just trusting and hoping that you'll get to where you need to be," Hager said.

The voting window opened at 7 p.m. and closed during the final commercial break before the show ends at 9 p.m.

Tristen Gressett and Lady K did not receive enough votes from America on Monday night's episode, but judges were able to save one of the two bottom contestants. Lady K was chosen by judges as one of the top 10.

The next episode of "American Idol" will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.