Tyler's Fritz Hager III has made it into the Top 5 on "American Idol."

He performed two original songs on tonight's episode, on which Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino were eliminated.

Hager's stage performances were taped during Saturday's rehearsal and aired tonight. Due to testing positive for COVID-19 this morning, he was unable to perform live in front of the audience.

For the TikTok round, Hager chose to perform "All My Friends", one of the songs on his self-titled EP that recently hit No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Chart.

"Doing an original on the song is always a risk, but I just wanna show people who I am as an artist," Hager said.

Hager sang another original, "The Ocean," as part of the Mother's Day celebration portion of the show.

He said his grandmother "B," who passed away five years ago, always wanted him to write a song about the beach house where their family made countless memories.

"It wasn't just a house, it was more about the memories there and the people," Hager said, noting this song was a "Mother's Day gift for two" for his mother Sarina and grandmother B.

"It's an anthem for our family," Sarina Hager said.

Hager and the other top 7 contestants were mentored this week by will.i.am, who said Hager is a vulnerable artist who has a "high IQ on emotional intelligence." He said it takes a smart mind to craft something like "All My Friends."

will.i.am compared the 22-year-old Tyler man to artists such as John Legend, calling him weird but in a good way -- "a proper cool weirdo."

"You're one of those cats, you've got special talent," he told Hager and then asked if he went to songwriter school. Hager replied "no," and his parents have previously said the determined artist had only a handful of professional vocal and guitar lessons. "He had a natural instinct for it," mom Sarina Hager previously said.

Hager didn't let the diagnosis of COVID-19 get him down, as he was in good spirits on Sunday when he virtually videoed in to hear comments from the judges after his performances.

"I'm feeling good, just kind of in a prison here," Hager said, noting he's been killing time by sleeping and resting up. "... Just ready to get back on that stage, hopefully. "

A fellow top 7 contestant, Noah Thompson, also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior to tonight's episode. He performed from his hotel room tonight and also advanced to the Top 5.

Judge Luke Bryan said Hager's performances tonight were "amazing," adding that he has all the tools to "go all the way."

"Thank God we videotaped rehearsal," Bryan said after Hager's "All My Friends" performance. "Just for you to transition so much from the acoustic guitar to have the electric guitar and have that rockstar moment, it looked amazing and sounded amazing."