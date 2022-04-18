Supporters in Tyler and across America brought in enough votes to keep Fritz Hager III on "American Idol" for another week.

"The party is not over for you," host Ryan Seacrest told Hager, who sang Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over" on Sunday night.

Hager, 21, chose an upbeat song to perform on Monday night's live episode of the national singing competition. His rendition of Harry Styles' "Golden" had judge Katy Perry standing and clapping along to the music throughout his entire performance. Judge Luke Bryan called Hager "golden boy" on Twitter shortly after his performance.

Hager was almost speechless after his performance as he expressed his gratitude toward the whole experience.

"It's just amazing, I'm just so grateful," Hager said, as he gave a shoutout to his parents who were in the live audience Monday night.

"I love you guys so much," Hager said to his parents as they waved and showed their support for their son.

The top 20 contestants all had a chance to perform on Monday night's episode, but only 14 advanced to the next phase of the competition.

Prior to his performance, Seacrest announced Hager as the final member of America's Top 10, who each received enough votes to stay in the competition. Four others, whose fate was delivered to them live on the Hollywood stage moments before each of their performances, had the chance to get "saved" by the judges.

Lionel Richie chose to keep Jay Copeland in the competition; Bryan chose Mike Parker and Perry chose Allegra Miles. Tristen Gressett secured the final spot selected by the judges. Six others were eliminated.

The top 14 contestants will perform on a live episode next week when the nation will have another chance to vote for their favorite to stay in the competition.

The next episode of "American Idol" will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.