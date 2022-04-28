A Tyler man aspiring to be a career musician is another step closer to making his dreams come true.

Fritz Hager III, 22, reached a milestone Thursday night when his self-titled EP topped the iTunes charts as the No. 1 album in the Pop genre. On top of that, the album is also the No. 7 overall album in all genres above highly popular pop artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles, to name a few.

Hager, who is one of the top 10 contestants on the current season of "American Idol," released the EP on March 24. The album features five songs, including "Inconsequential Love," which he performed on a recent episode that brought a lot of emotion out of the judges.

Hager took to social media on Thursday as the news unfolded, going live on Instagram and posting updates on Twitter and Facebook.

"I’m still in shock right now. This afternoon, in just a few hours, my debut EP climbed the pop charts to #1, and is currently #7 overall," Hager wrote on social media Thursday night. "All I can say is thank you to everyone who listened, everyone who backed the kickstarter, and the amazing people who helped make it possible. ... This is such a dream and it’s only the beginning. And thanks to ("American Idol") for starting this whole thing. Just. Thank you."

Hager also credited his producer Smith Music and thanked Chad Mauldin, Jackson Mauldin, Gary Patrick, Milo Deering and Christian Dorn for their parts on the record along with the co-writes by Leah Marlene, another top 10 contestant on this season of "American Idol."

Hager's EP is available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Hager recently announced on the show that he quit his job working as a security guard in Tyler to fully focus on his music career, something he's always wanted to pursue.

The national singing competition has been an experience Hager is extremely grateful for, he previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Hager will perform on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol," which is set to air at 7 p.m. on ABC.