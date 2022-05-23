Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT), in partnership with Tyler Junior College, hosted a graduation ceremony for LCOT students who have received their GED/HSE (High School Equivalency) diploma as well as students who have completed the Career Pathways program.
The ceremony took place Thursday night at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center at TJC Main Campus.
“It is so inspiring to watch our adult students achieve their GED or certification and then walk the stage and be recognized. We are so thrilled to celebrate them," said Whitney Patterson, LCOT Executive Director. "As a result of this accomplishment, these individuals will have better employment opportunities. We know that education truly changes their lives and the lives of their families.”
In total, 98 students walked the stage. Fifty of these students obtained their GED, and 38 completed a certificate program. Students Jaqueline Perez and Madelynn Brown obtained not only their GED, but also completed the Career Pathways program. Perez completed the Certified Medical Assistant Program, and Brown completed the Certified Nurse Aide program.
Literacy Council of Tyler is also celebrating 32 years of service this year. LCOT was established in 1990 to provide literacy services to adults in the East Texas area, with 30 students in the program that first year.
Now, LCOT enrolls approximately 2,000 adult students annually, utilizing over 200 volunteers. In partnership with Tyler Junior College and numerous other entities, LCOT provides GED preparation, English as a Second Language instruction, Career Pathways academic advising, and basic literacy instruction.
LCOT’s administrative offices are located in the Regional Training and Development Complex (RTDC) on TJC’s West Campus, and classes are held there along with several other locations in the area. LCOT continues to serve adults in Tyler and the surrounding area with free public education.