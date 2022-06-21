An exciting entertainment lineup is coming to the UT Cowan Center for its 2022-23 season.
Officials gathered for a luncheon on Tuesday where they announced the schedule for the upcoming season.
Among those in the lineup is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago set to perform in April. The Rock Hall calls Chicago "one of America's most successful rock bands," selling more than 100 million records and numerous top singles and albums. The band was inducted into the hall in 2016.
Included in the distinguished lecturers coming to Tyler is entrepreneur Daymond John, founder of FUBU and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank."
The Broadway series events include "Tootsie," "Annie," and "Chicago the Musical."
Full schedule and event dates:
Sept. 22, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lightwire Theater - The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Justin Willman
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. The Texas Tenors: Let Freedom Sing
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Daymond John
Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. Chicago live in concert
Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Dec. 2, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School
Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. The Doo Wop Project
Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. Doris Kearns Goodwin
Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. Joel McHale
March 2, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Irish Dance Company
March 22, 7:30 p.m. Annie
April 13, 7:30 p.m. Chicago - The Musical
April 15, 6:30 p.m. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
April 20, 7:30 p.m. Michael Carbonaro - Lies on Stage
May 4, 7:30 p.m. Tootsie
For details about each event and when tickets for each will go on sale, visit cowancenter.org/full-schedule/ .