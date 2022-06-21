Chicago

The band Chicago came together in the city of Chicago in 1967, and they’ve recorded 37 albums and sold hundreds of millions of records.

 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame // Getty Images

An exciting entertainment lineup is coming to the UT Cowan Center for its 2022-23 season.

Officials gathered for a luncheon on Tuesday where they announced the schedule for the upcoming season.

Among those in the lineup is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago set to perform in April. The Rock Hall calls Chicago "one of America's most successful rock bands," selling more than 100 million records and numerous top singles and albums. The band was inducted into the hall in 2016.

Included in the distinguished lecturers coming to Tyler is entrepreneur Daymond John, founder of FUBU and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank."

The Broadway series events include "Tootsie," "Annie," and "Chicago the Musical."

Full schedule and event dates:

Sept. 22, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lightwire Theater - The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Justin Willman

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. The Texas Tenors: Let Freedom Sing

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Daymond John

Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. Chicago live in concert

Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Dec. 2, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School

Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. The Doo Wop Project

Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. Doris Kearns Goodwin

Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. Joel McHale

March 2, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Irish Dance Company

March 22, 7:30 p.m. Annie 

April 13, 7:30 p.m. Chicago - The Musical

April 15, 6:30 p.m. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

April 20, 7:30 p.m. Michael Carbonaro - Lies on Stage

May 4, 7:30 p.m. Tootsie

For details about each event and when tickets for each will go on sale, visit cowancenter.org/full-schedule/ .

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags