"American Idol" finalist Fritz Hager III will perform an encore performance on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday morning.

Hager, 22, of Tyler, who made it to the top 5 in the national singing competition, was in the running for the encore performance through an online public voting system.

"Congratulations Fritz, we'll see you right here on the show on Friday," co-host Ryan Seacrest said on Wednesday morning's "LIVE."

Supporters could vote for Hager, or one of the other finalists, an unlimited amount of times for 24 hours on Monday until Tuesday morning. Hager received the most votes and was chosen for the encore performance on the New York City morning show.

"WE DID IT!!! I’ll be heading to NY to perform my single Hearts Align on ('LIVE with Kelly and Ryan') this Friday," Hager said on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "Thanks so much to everyone that voted, so pumped to be able to perform this song for you guys!"

The episode will air at 9 a.m. Friday on ABC.

Hager will be home from New York in time to also perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday night at True Vine in Tyler.