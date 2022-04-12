A 21-year-old Tyler man who was working as a security guard has put everything on the line for his dreams.

Fritz Hager III, who is currently competing on Season 20 of "American Idol," revealed on Monday night's episode he quit his job to focus fully on pursuing music.

As he was practicing for his performance, Hager told mentor and Grammy-nominated singer-singwriter Bebe Rexha he formerly worked as a security guard but recently quit. Rexha said it was time for Hager to chase his dreams, and he agreed was his focus for right now.

After Hager performed "Waves" by Dean Austin, he left judge Katy Perry speechless. But before she commented on his performance, she noted that his "hair is different."

"It's a little more rock and roll," she said. "You don't look like a security guard anymore."

"That's not me anymore," Hager humbly said.

"I quit," he said with a laugh to the audience and judges gathered at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. "I'm unemployed now, let's go!"

Perry then told Hager he was "the real deal" and compared his performance to the likes of Kings of Leon and Mumford and Sons.

"You are really truly are an artist and I think you believe it now, because I can feel it from you," Perry said.

Judge Luke Bryan, who voted "no" at Hager's initial audition noting he still had some growth ahead of him, said Hager showed "different depths of who he is as an artist" and encouraged him to keep growing.

"First step of being an artist, quit your job," Bryan tweeted on Monday night. "... Keep digging and give us more and more each time!"

That newfound confidence to quit his job and fully pursue his singing career is something Hager has gained through the show experience.

"You know what it is? When you started out, you were scared to death, and all the sudden tonight you came at us. You were like a bulldog. Give us more of that, Judge Lionel Richie said.

Hager said the show has challenged him in the best way possible.

"This experience has made me grow so much just as a person and as an artist, I'm just so grateful," Hager said.

Host Ryan Seacrest said he's looking forward to seeing more growth from Hager and continuing to watch his journey on the show.

Kings of Leon and Mumford and Sons... some of the talent that Fritz has been compared to and it’s impressive, to say the least. Vote if you’re a fan! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/RVCWGhH0cD — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 12, 2022

Supporters of Hager could vote to keep him on the competition overnight Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning but voting has now closed. Hager needed to secure enough votes in order to move forward.

Only 20 of the top 24 performers will advance to the next phase of the competition. Eliminations will be announced during a three-hour episode at 7 p.m. Sunday night on ABC.