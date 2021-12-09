Young, influential leaders across East Texas will be celebrated for the impact they’ve made in their communities at ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty community gala Friday.
The celebratory banquet, set for 7 p.m. at The Villa in Tyler, will feature an awards ceremony where all 40 winners will be announced. ETX View partnered with the Young Professionals of Longview and Tyler Young Professionals Network for the inaugural 40 Under Forty contest, aiming to showcase young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.
Winners in each category of industry were chosen through a nomination and voting process held earlier this fall. East Texans nominated thousands of young professionals who demonstrate leadership and show dedication in their careers and community service. The top three nominees then moved on to a voting phase where residents cast ballots for those they believed to be most deserving of the award.
Alyssa Purselley-Hankins, regional advertising director for ETX View and M. Roberts Media, said she cannot thank the community enough for its tremendous support of this first-year event.
“After receiving more than 16,000 nominations, the community continued to show support to these young professionals casting just shy of 43,000 votes selecting the winners for our 40 Under Forty awards ceremony,” she said. “These finalists we are celebrating have accomplished something extraordinary in their field – so extraordinary they have received recognition from peers, colleagues and family.”
Justin Wilcox, publisher of ETX View and senior vice president of M. Roberts Media, also gave credit to the East Texas community for allowing organizers to bring this event to fruition.
“We are overwhelmed and humbled by such a large response during our inaugural event,” Wilcox said. “We are thankful for having the audience reach and products in both print and digital forms to make this event happen. Congratulations to all of the nominees.”
The banquet will feature entertainment from Pete’s Dueling Pianos and all attendees will be treated to a meal provided by Azalea Catering Co. of Tyler and sponsored by CHRISTUS Health.
CBS 19 anchor Shardae LaRae will be the emcee for the evening.
Each of the 40 winners will also be profiled in a commemorative edition of ETX View which will be released on Sunday.
All nominees, their guests and employers are invited to attend Friday’s banquet at 7891 Hwy. 110 North in Tyler.
