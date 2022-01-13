Country music singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe will headline the 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala, organizers said Thursday.
Committee members, past chairs, sponsors and media representatives joined 2022 Gala Chairs Whitney Cain, Kennedy May and Spencer Smith for the announcement of the 2022 headline entertainer on Thursday at Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry in Tyler.
Jon Wolfe, via video, said he is excited to perform at the 34th annual gala, set for June 11 at the Texas Rose Horse Park.
"I’m honored to be headlining your 2022 Neon Rose Cattle Barons’ Gala benefiting the American Cancer Society on June 11," he said. "Y’all get ready to honky tonk!”
Since 1988, the annual Cattle Barons' Gala fundraiser has raised money for national and local cancer support services including research.
“Cancer does not discriminate, and never will. Someday, we hope that cancer will be eradicated and, together with your support, we can all do our part to reach that goal. Until then, we humbly ask for your support," Cain said as she welcomed attendees Thursday.
May encouraged the community to attend the gala in June and said sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available. Visit www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-570-8126 for more information.
Wolfe is a country singer and songwriter from small town Oklahoma, and organizers described his music as "world-class."
"It’s world-class country music from the American heartland, informed by the great singers that inspired Wolfe — like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, and Dwight Yoakam, to name a few — yet fired by his own contemporary energy and vision," a press release stated.
A seasoned performer, Wolfe has opened for some of country’s biggest stars and has played more than 400 live shows over the past four years.
His 2010 release, "It All Happened In A Honky Tonk," became such a regional success that it was re-released as a Deluxe Edition by Warner Music Nashville in 2013. The album debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard Album Chart and has collectively sold 25,000 units.
2015's "Natural Man" debuted No. 13 on iTunes, No. 25 on the Billboard chart, and No. 8 on the Nielsen SoundScan Top New Artist Albums Chart. The 13-track collection merges Wolfe's signature traditional sound, influenced by some of country music's greatest legends, with an edgy, modern energy.
The blend of rawness and accessibility of "Natural Man" gave Wolfe the undeniable identity of a torchbearer for country music. "Any Night In Texas" (2017) -- Wolfe’s most recent and proudest collection of songs to date -- landed at No. 3 on iTunes Country, No. 15 on Billboard Country, and continues to burn up the charts. With three highly lauded studio albums in his repertoire, Wolfe’s garnered 12 consecutive Top 10 singles (eight have hit No.1), positioning him as a must-see act in Texas, Oklahoma and beyond.
Wolfe recently launched his own tequila brand under the moniker of his name in Spanish: Juan Lobo. The brand launched alongside two huge music festivals that Wolfe organized and produced. Alongside his packed 2019 touring schedule, Wolfe released an EP of brand-new music produced by the visionary Dave Brainard in June of 2019.
“Wolfe invites country music fans everywhere to dust off your boots, download or spin the single, and come see the electrifying live show that has everyone talking," the release stated. "The numbers don’t lie: Jon Wolfe is the torchbearer for country music.”
The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. Every day, ACS saves lives and supports patients in Smith County. The American Cancer Society is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on ACS programs and services available in your community, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345. To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-570-8126.