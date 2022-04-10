Overall, there were 96 bass weighing 291 pounds, 14 ounces caught by the 16 pros Sunday, which included one 8-pounder, one 7-pounder, and two 6-pounders caught from Lake Palestine.
Group A began on Saturday and will complete their two-day qualifying on Monday. Group B completes its qualifying on Tuesday.
After each two-day qualifying round is complete, the anglers that finish in second through eighth place from both groups advance to Wednesday’s Knockout Round, while the winner of each group advances directly to Thursday’s Championship Round.
In the Knockout Round, weights are zeroed and the remaining 14 anglers compete to finish in the top eight to advance to the Championship Round. In the final day Championship Round, weights are zeroed and the highest one-day total wins.
Anglers will depart at 7 a.m. from the Villages Marina, located at Big Eddy Road in Flint. Anglers are allowed to trailer to any boat ramp of their choosing on Lake Palestine, but competition begins with “lines in” at 8 a.m. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Fans are encouraged to come out and celebrate with the professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Villages Marina in Flint, as they crown the champion of the General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 Presented by Bass Pro Shops. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free Dora the Explorer rod and reel, and the first 50 High School Fishing anglers will receive a free Abu Garcia rod and reel combo valued at $100. Free food will be provided for all, and the Bass Pro Tour anglers will be on hand to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, take selfies and participate in tackle giveaways.
The General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 features anglers competing with a 2-pound minimum weight requirement for a bass to be deemed scorable in the Qualifying and Knockout Rounds, but for the final day Championship Round a bass must weigh at least 3 pounds to be deemed scorable. Minimum weights are determined individually for each competition waters that the Bass Pro Tour visits, based on the productivity, bass population and anticipated average size of fish in each fishery.
---
Group B Top 16
The standings for the 16 pros from Qualifying Group B on Lake Palestine are:
1st: Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark., 16 bass, 51-4
2nd: Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala., 10 bass, 32-14
3rd: Jeff Kriet, Ardmore, Okla., nine bass, 28-2
4th: Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif., seven bass, 26-4
7th: Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., nine bass, 25-10
6th: Russ Lane, Prattville, Ala., nine bass, 25-6
4th: Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., seven bass, 22-5
14th: Mark Davis, Mount Ida, Ark., five bass, 13-0
13th: Tommy Biffle, Wagoner, Okla., four bass, 11-10
10th: Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., four bass, 10-9
8th: Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., three bass, 9-9
15th: Britt Myers, Lake Wylie, S.C.., four bass, 9-3
9th: Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz., three bass, 8-5
11th: Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., three bass, 7-10
12th: Cliff Pace, Petal, Miss., two bass, 7-9
16th: Cliff Crochet, Pierre Part, La., one bass, 2-10