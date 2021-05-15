First Flight

First Gross - Eric Joseph / Aaron Joseph

First Net- Deron Dacus / Mason Dacus

Second Gross- Charles Stone / Jeef Reed

Second Net- John L Jones/ Steve Pinkston

Third Goss- Bailey Fender/ James McCAin

Third Net- Kevin Cashion / Taylor Mathews

Fourth Gross- Tommy Hyde / Jon Schreiber

Second Flight

First Gross- Jon Honea / Aston Francis

First Net- Ken Waits / Ron Schoenbrun

Second Gross- Jason Richards / Robby Richards

Second Net- Mark Whatley / Stand Anderson

Third Gross- Gonzalo Egana / Walter Wilhelmi

Third Net- Derke Mitchell / Joe Cooley

Fourth Gross- Gary Penkilo / Jay Ward

Third Flight

First Gross- Arnold Wharton/ Alan Wharton

Frist Net - Tim Smith / Clayton Smith

Second Gross- Allan Bell/ Randy Mase

Second Net- Cory Sheperd / Mark Lamere

Third Gross- Jim Ryder/ Christopher Ryder

Third Net- James Wynne / Will Swenson

Fourth Gross - Bryan Hodges/ Charles Keith

Closest To the Hole

Hole 3. Gary Stair

Hole 6 - Dave Hall

Hole 12- Jason Richards

Hole 15 - Cole Moody

Hole 17- Jeff Reed

Hideaway Lake

MGA 2-Man Low Net

5/15/2021

Flight 1

1st Gross Stan Surratt and Jeremy Chilek

1st Net Steve Esparza and Joe Waller

2nd Net Don Coughlin and Cliff Clay

T-3rd Net Carson Kelly and Michael McKelva AND John Pena and Mitch Evans

Flight 2

1st Gross Travis Dowell and Scott Massie

1st Net Roger Averitt and Alan Eisenmann

2nd Net Rudy Waters and Terry Waters

3rd Net Jack Mason and Mike Frazier

4th Net Bill Graham and Dodie Warren

Flight 3

1st Gross Ron Hill and Doug Jones

T-1st Net Hal Riney and Herschel Tipton AND Randall White and Greg King

T-3rd Net Steve Specht and Bob Percival AND Chris Beck and Jim Strong

Flight 4

1st Gross Danny Hejl and Mike White

T-1st Net Jon Devereaux and Don Etheredge AND Time Sacrey and Barry Pascual

T-3rd Net Martin Robinson and Dennis Pivonka AND Bill Middendorf and Kenneth Greenhill

 
 

