First Flight
First Gross - Eric Joseph / Aaron Joseph
First Net- Deron Dacus / Mason Dacus
Second Gross- Charles Stone / Jeef Reed
Second Net- John L Jones/ Steve Pinkston
Third Goss- Bailey Fender/ James McCAin
Third Net- Kevin Cashion / Taylor Mathews
Fourth Gross- Tommy Hyde / Jon Schreiber
Second Flight
First Gross- Jon Honea / Aston Francis
First Net- Ken Waits / Ron Schoenbrun
Second Gross- Jason Richards / Robby Richards
Second Net- Mark Whatley / Stand Anderson
Third Gross- Gonzalo Egana / Walter Wilhelmi
Third Net- Derke Mitchell / Joe Cooley
Fourth Gross- Gary Penkilo / Jay Ward
Third Flight
First Gross- Arnold Wharton/ Alan Wharton
Frist Net - Tim Smith / Clayton Smith
Second Gross- Allan Bell/ Randy Mase
Second Net- Cory Sheperd / Mark Lamere
Third Gross- Jim Ryder/ Christopher Ryder
Third Net- James Wynne / Will Swenson
Fourth Gross - Bryan Hodges/ Charles Keith
Closest To the Hole
Hole 3. Gary Stair
Hole 6 - Dave Hall
Hole 12- Jason Richards
Hole 15 - Cole Moody
Hole 17- Jeff Reed
Hideaway Lake
MGA 2-Man Low Net
5/15/2021
Flight 1
1st Gross Stan Surratt and Jeremy Chilek
1st Net Steve Esparza and Joe Waller
2nd Net Don Coughlin and Cliff Clay
T-3rd Net Carson Kelly and Michael McKelva AND John Pena and Mitch Evans
Flight 2
1st Gross Travis Dowell and Scott Massie
1st Net Roger Averitt and Alan Eisenmann
2nd Net Rudy Waters and Terry Waters
3rd Net Jack Mason and Mike Frazier
4th Net Bill Graham and Dodie Warren
Flight 3
1st Gross Ron Hill and Doug Jones
T-1st Net Hal Riney and Herschel Tipton AND Randall White and Greg King
T-3rd Net Steve Specht and Bob Percival AND Chris Beck and Jim Strong
Flight 4
1st Gross Danny Hejl and Mike White
T-1st Net Jon Devereaux and Don Etheredge AND Time Sacrey and Barry Pascual
T-3rd Net Martin Robinson and Dennis Pivonka AND Bill Middendorf and Kenneth Greenhill