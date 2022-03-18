Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: March 15

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John Covington, Joe Davenport, John Welch, Steve Muller, David Alexander.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: John Covington 92-inches; No. 12: Bill Arnold 24-inches.

---

HAWL 18-Hole Women's Golf

Date: March 15

Game: ABCD Tournament 

Courses: Central/West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Rose Godoy, Betty Thompson, Karen Hallmark, Maureen Hudlow; 2, Lina Acker, Mary Anne McKenzie, Donna Liebbe, Pat Fengler; 3, Pam Graves, Betty Gentry, Cindy Melvin, Jane Bledsoe; 4, Theresa Sockwell, Kay Murphy, Julie Pace, Guyla Sever; 5, (tie) LaNell Lindley, Debra Perkins, Glenda Howell, Sylvia Moyer; Shirley Cassol, Lloydell Ladd, Tina Gumber, Candy Hull.

Proximity Winners — Central No. 2: LaNell Lindley; Central No. 9: Theresa Sockwell; West No. 4: Ann Oughton; West No. 7: Joel Robinson.

---

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Date: March 19

Game: Tee to Green

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

First Flight — 1, Joel Robinson, 33; 2, Donna Harper, 40.

Second Flight — 1, Sarah Paulson, 39; 2, Peggy Wilson, 39.

Third Flight — 1, Maureen Hudlow, 39; 2, Barbara Foy, 44.

Putts — 1, (tie) Sarah Paulson, 17; Peggy Wilson, 17.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.