Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: March 15
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Joe Davenport, John Welch, Steve Muller, David Alexander.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: John Covington 92-inches; No. 12: Bill Arnold 24-inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole Women's Golf
Date: March 15
Game: ABCD Tournament
Courses: Central/West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Rose Godoy, Betty Thompson, Karen Hallmark, Maureen Hudlow; 2, Lina Acker, Mary Anne McKenzie, Donna Liebbe, Pat Fengler; 3, Pam Graves, Betty Gentry, Cindy Melvin, Jane Bledsoe; 4, Theresa Sockwell, Kay Murphy, Julie Pace, Guyla Sever; 5, (tie) LaNell Lindley, Debra Perkins, Glenda Howell, Sylvia Moyer; Shirley Cassol, Lloydell Ladd, Tina Gumber, Candy Hull.
Proximity Winners — Central No. 2: LaNell Lindley; Central No. 9: Theresa Sockwell; West No. 4: Ann Oughton; West No. 7: Joel Robinson.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: March 19
Game: Tee to Green
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
First Flight — 1, Joel Robinson, 33; 2, Donna Harper, 40.
Second Flight — 1, Sarah Paulson, 39; 2, Peggy Wilson, 39.
Third Flight — 1, Maureen Hudlow, 39; 2, Barbara Foy, 44.
Putts — 1, (tie) Sarah Paulson, 17; Peggy Wilson, 17.