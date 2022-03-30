Nicaraguan migrants walk on the U.S.-Mexico border, in Algodones, Baja California, Mexico, Dec. 2. The group walked into the U.S. and turned themselves over to the border patrol asking for asylum. The Biden administration has a draft plan to end sweeping asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the plans.