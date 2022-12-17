Five Tyler Lions earned first-team honors on the All-District 7-5A Division I football team, the league’s coaches announced.
Earning top honors on were Derrick McFall, Avery Coleman, D’Canaan Sueing, Xavier Tatum and Tyler Jones.
McFall and Coleman were on the first-team offense.
McFall, a 5-10, 175 junior speedster, earned first-team utility honors with Coleman (6-4, 275, senior) making the offensive line.
The final seven for McFall in his recruitment list include: Texas, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn and Penn State.
Sueing (5-10, 185, sophomore made the linebacking unit with hard-hitting Tatum (6-0, 200) earning top safety honors.
Jones, who also started at quarterback, was the top punter. He is a 5-10, 160 senior. Jones also made honorable mention at QB.
Montrell Wade, the Lions big play wide receiver and defensive back, earned second-team honors at both wide receiver and safety. Wade is a Boston College commit.
Others making the second team from Tyler were placekicker Jhoscar Lara, a senior; defensive lineman Julian Dews (junior) and cornerback Zachaun Williams (junior).
Other Lions earning honorable JaMichael Cooper (running back), JaDavion Lacy (wide receiver), JaBraylin Williams (quarterback), DeMarion Dewberry (running back), Michael Cooper (offensive line), Ashad Walker (wide receiver), Nick Cruz (offensive line), Jace Sanford (defensive line), Jason Wickware (defensive line), Kevin Masenburge (linebacker) and Marquette Martin (cornerback).
Longview junior running back Taylor Tatum, who set a school record for rushing touchdowns in a season in helping lead the Lobos to a 14-1 record and state semifinal finish, earned Most Valuable Player honors.
The Lobos earned three other superlatives on the team.
Senior linebacker Ta’Drion Boone was named Defensive Player of the Year, senior placekicker and punter Michael Fields was selected as Special Teams Player of the Year and Lobo coach John King and his staff earned top honors in the league.
Other superlatives went to Offensive Player of the Year Cordale Russell of North Mesquite, Co-Offensive Newcomers of the Year Javion Osborne of Forney and Kameron Powell of McKinney North and Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year Jakobe Williams of Lancaster and Landry Hopkins of Forney.
---
2022 All-District 7-5A Division I Football
Most Valuable Player — Taylor Tatum, running back, 6-0, 195, junior, Longview
Offensive Player of the Year — Cordale Russell, wide receiver, 6-3, 190, senior, North Mesquite
Defensive Player of the Year — Ta’Darion Boone, linebacker, 5-9, 175, senior, Longview
Co-Offensive Newcomers of the Year — Javian Osborne, running back, 5-10, 172, freshman, Forney; Kameron Powell, wide receiver, 6-3, 190, sophomore, McKinney North
Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year — Jakobe Williams, defensive tackle, 6-0, 250, freshman, Lancaster; Landry Hopkins, linebacker, 5-11, 210, Forney
Special Teams Player of the Year — Michael Fields, placekicker/punter, 5-11, 155, senior, Longview
Coach of the Year — John King and staff
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jordan Allen, 6-1, 200, senior, Longview;
Running back: Kedren Young, 5-11, 200, junior Lufkin; Jayden Walker, 5-11, 180, junior, McKinney North; Kewan Lacy, 6-0, 200, junior, Lancaster;
Tight end/H-Back: Jaymerson Darensbourg, 6-0, 180, junior, Longview; Nate Markiewicz, 6-5, 245, junior, McKinney North;
Utility: Derrick McFall, 5-10, 175, junior, Tyler;
Receiver: Jalen Hale, 6-2, 185, senior, Longview; Ronnie Harrison, 6-5, 210, senior, Forney; Ti’Erick Martin, 5-6, 160, junior, Lancaster; Korbin Hendrix, 6-3, 185, senior, McKinney North; Brayden Walker, 6-0, 175, senior, Lufkin; Javion Jackson, 6-1, 175, senior, West Mesquite;
Line: Avery Coleman, 6-4, 275, senior, Tyler; Jax Norman, 6-0, 230, senior, Longview; Martin Guerrero, 6-0, 265, senior, Longview; Jacoby Watts, 6-0, 240, junior, Longview; Duvail Chatmon, 6-3, 260, senior, Lancaster; Jackson Taliaferro, 6-3, 260, senior, McKinney North; Jesus Varela, 6-0, 245, senior, McKinney North;
Place-Kicker: Trevor Dutton, 5-10, 150, junior, McKinney North.
DEFENSE
Line: Billy Smith, 6-0, 240, junior, Longview; Jamel Jones, 6-2, 245, senior, Lancaster; Sa’Darion Medlock, 6-2, 230, senior, Lancaster; Eliyah El, 5-8, 225, senior, Lancaster; Jeremiah Rougely, 6-1, 220 senior, Longview; Xaryus Sheppard, 6-1, 215, junior, Longview; Jermaine Simpson, 6-1, 245, senior, Lufkin; Diego White, 5-11, 215, senior, McKinney North;
Inside linebacker: D’Canaan Sueing, 5-10, 185, sophomore, Tyler; Noah Boulieu, 6-2, 220, senior, Lancaster; Ronald Warren, 6-2, 215, senior, Lancaster; Andrew McGee, 5-11, 215, senior, McKinney North, Daniel Myarusa, 6-0, 215, senior, North Mesquite;
Outside linebacker: Chase Smith, 5-10, 185, junior, Longview; Michaerin Williams, 5-10, 165, senior, Lancaster; Ky Kennedy, 5-9, 155, senior, Forney;
Cornerback: Ja’Keyvon Curry, 6-1, 175, senior, Longview; Corian Gipson, 6-1, 180, junior, Lancaster; Aaron Flowers, 6-0, 185, junior Forney;
Safety: Xavier Tatum, 6-0, 200, senior, Tyler; Willie Nelson, 5-10, 165, junior, Longview; Gerald Lacy, 5-11, 175, senior, Lancaster; Dwight Jones, 6-0, 185, senior, Lancaster; Fredrick Dotie, 6-1, 190 ,junior, North Mesquite;
Punter: Tyler Jones, 5-10, 160, senior, Tyler.
unanimous
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Luke Seder, 6-0, 185, junior North Mesquite;
Running back: Alijah Johnson, 5-9, 200, junior, Longview; Jayden Brown, 6-0, 191, senior, Forney; Kyson Brown, 6-0, 200, senior, Lancaster;
Tight end/H-back: Claude Durham, 6-0, 195, senior, Lancaster; Boston Paine, 6-0, 200, senior, Forney;
Utility: Kelvin Washington, 5-9, 155, sophomore, Longview; Gavin Constantine, 5-10, 175, senior, McKinney North;
Receiver: Montrell Wade, 6-2, 175, senior, Tyler; Kofi Eduful, 6-2, 181, junior, Forney; Daylin Jordan, 5-11, 175, senior, Lancaster; Jalan Hicks, 5-10, 170, senior, North Mesquite; Kasen McCoy, 5-9, 165, junior, West Mesquite;
Line: Tavion Morgan, 5-9, 270, junior, Longview; Mongo Williams, 5-10, 220, senior, Longview; Hugo Lopez, 6-0, 265, junior, Forney; Louis Cannon, 5-10, 245, senior, Forney; Jeremiah Marks, 6-2, 290, senior, Lancaster; Aaron McMillian, 2-2, 255, senior, Lufkin; Jackson Erwin, 6-2, 245, senior, McKinney North; Sammy Aguilar, 6-4, 265, junior, West Mesquite;
Kicker: Jhoscar Lara, 5-9, 180, senior, Tyler; Nolan Hansard, 5-11, 155, sophomore, Lufkin.
DEFENSE
Line: Julian Dewis, 6-4, 245, junior, Tyler; Omarion Watkins, 5-11, 235, senior, Longview; Brayln Holman, 6-2, 265, senior, Lufkin; Santoh Breaux, 5-10, 270, senior, Lancaster; Christian Thomas, 6-2, 275, senior, Forney; Terry Davis, 5-10, 245, senior, North Mesquite;
Inside linebacker: Kaden Brooks, 5-10, 190, senior, Longview; Josh Brown, 5-10, 240, junior, Lancaster; Matthew Amaya, 5-10, 200, senior, West Mesquite;
Outside linebacker: Khylon Sublett, 5-7, 165, senior, Longview; Easton McMillan, 5-6, 155, junior, Forney, Christian Stevenson, 5-11, 175, senior, Lancaster;
Cornerback: Zachaun Williams, 6-1, 180, junior, Tyler; Jaitlin Hampton, 5-11, 170, senior, Lancaster; Jacorius Taylor, 5-9, 160, senior, Lufkin; Dalan Hicks, 5-10, 145, senior, North Mesquite; DylanMichael Galloway, 5-9, 160, senior, West Mesquite;
Safety: Montrell Wade, 6-2, 185, senior, Tyler; Daedrion Garrett, 5-11, 190, junior, Longview; Isaiah Menefee, 6-1, 175, junior, Lufkin;
Punter: Eddie Vargas, Lufkin.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler: JaMichael Cooper (running back), JaDavion Lacy (wide receiver), JaBraylin Williams (quarterback), Tyler Jones (quarterback), DeMarion Dewberry (running back), Michael Cooper (offensive line), Ashad Walker (wide receiver), Nick Cruz (offensive line), Jace Sanford (defensive line), Jason Wickware (defensive line), Kevin Masenburge (linebacker), Marquette Martin (cornerback)
Longview: Angel Ramos (tight end/H-back), D.K. Reese (receiver); Fredirick Hawkins (receiver); Andrew Tutt (utility); Jordan Wright (defensive line); Ethon Polty (defensive line); LaQuavean Jackson (defensive line); Jaiden Simmons (cornerback)
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS