Jessica Pflumm of Olathe, Kansas, poses with Maks, a Ukrainian boy she and her family are working to adopt. The Pflumms are among dozens of families whose adoptions are on hold because of the war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has halted the process of international adoption. Ukraine has stopped all international adoptions as the country copes with the turmoil unleashed on its courts by the war. (Photo Courtesy of Jessica Pflumm via AP)