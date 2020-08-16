CONGRATULATIONS
… to Mary Morris, Flint, for being named to the dean’s list at College of Saint Mary.
... to Parker Bramlett, Bullard, Karlea Duhon, Tyler, for being named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll at Angelo State University.
… to Aaron Koonce, Tyler, Kirby Christopher, Bullard, Brooke Penny, Jessica Carter, Whitehouse, Emily Nicks, Canton, Lowell Myrick, Longview, Elizabeth Reed, Carley Hill, Emory, for receiving degrees from Harding University.
... to Brooke Bove, Mount Pleasant, for earning a degree from Miami University.
... to Reagan Lee, Bullard, for being named to the Champlain College dean's list.
... to Caitlyn Neff, Tyler, for graduating from Widener's School of Human Service Professions.
... to Blake Mitchell Holbrook, Tyler, for earning a degree from Wheaton College
… to Joshua Lively, Riley Randall, Flint, Corban Sorrells, Hideaway, Kelsi Kilgore, Peyton Mizell, Kyle Daniel Monk, Baylor Payne, Brandon Ramsey, Anthony Wyatt, all of Lindale, Sydney Baker, Caitlin Banks, Ethan Barton, Sinchana Basoor, Andrew Bellamy, Sarah Gain, Madison Hammer, Carter Jones, Morgan Koziol, Anna Negem, Cody Olson, William Sharkey, James Sutton Jr., Tiffany Traylor, Luke Twaddell, Faith Wilkerson, all of Tyler; McCray Boozer, Whitehouse for being named to the dean's list at Baylor University.
... to Joshua Luper, Bullard, and Heather Bronston, Tyler, for being named to the president’s list at the University of Wyoming.
... to Julianne Casey, Whitehouse, for being named to the dean's list at Purchase College.
... to Jon Broom, Tyler, for being named to the dean's list at Loyola University Maryland.