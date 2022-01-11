Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) makes his way through San Francisco 49ers' defensive backs Merton Hanks (36) and Bill Romanowski (53), for a 4-yard gain in the second quarter of the Cowboy's 38-21 NFC championship win, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994, in Irving, Texas. Few rivalries have had as many big games or star players like Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin.