It was a special day at the Atria Copeland senior living community as the Patriot Guard Riders of East Texas lined up outside to celebrate the special day for World War II veteran, August Pahmiyer.
The three day birthday celebration kicked off Tuesday afternoon as Pahmiyer will be turning 100 on Thursday.
The event was organized by Atria Copeland senior living community Engage Life Director Lachaka Johnson, who decided Pahmiyer deserved to be celebrated for his years of living and years of service.
“We always want to acknowledge our veterans, especially when they have a milestone like this and what better way to celebrate than having the Patriot Guard Riders show up and doing a ride for him, showing their respect and saluting our veteran,” said Johnson.
Pahmiyer’s daughter Janet Long who was present at the celebration emphasized how blessed she feels to celebrate her father’s birthday. She also mentioned that when they return to his hometown, Brenham, the city will designate her father’s birthday, August 26, as “August Pahmiyer’s day.”
Pahmiyer was born in 1921 in Karnes City but has lived in Brenham for over 70 years. He recently moved to Tyler a few months ago to retire.
Pahmiyer served in the military for almost four years. He entered the service in 1942 until 1945 when World War II ended.
While in the military, Pahmiyer served a memorable career of service. One of them being assigned in dual roles as a rifleman and driver for a two and a half ton supply truck with the 681st Tank Destroyer Battalion during Victory in Europe Day with Germany's surrender on May 8, 1945.
Pahmiyer also experienced his unit reaching "the bloodied sands on Omaha Beach" 20 days after ‘D-Day’ on June 26, 1944.
Pahmiyer says his most memorable memory was defeating Hitler.
Long said that her father thought about making the Army his career until he met her mother Ella Schulz. Their marriage lasted 32 years until she passed away in 1978.
His current hobbies are watching sports teams such as Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys.
Flying the American flag has always been and continues to be a priority in Pahmiyer’s life. He has been awarded four bronze stars.