People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday. A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant that has been detected in South Africa. Scientists say it is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province.