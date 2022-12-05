Croatia moved into the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Japan in a penalty shootout on Monday at Al Wakrah, Qatar.
The teams had played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Japan in the 43rd minute and Croatia’s Ivan Perisic headed in the equalizer in the 55th.
Croatia advanced 3-1 on penalties, with Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Pasalic converting from the spot.
Takuma Asano scored for Japan, but Croatian goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic denied attempts by Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida.
Brazil 4, South Korea 1
Neymar was one of four different players to score in the first 36 minutes for Brazil in a Round of 16 rout of South Korea in Doha, Qatar.
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Neymar drove home a penalty kick in the 13th minute to double the lead. It was Neymar’s return to competition after an ankle injury suffered in the opener against Serbia sidelined him for Brazil’s final two Group G games.
Richarlison scored his team-leading third goal of the World Cup in the 29th minute and Lucas Paqueta made it 4-0 in the 36th.
Paik Seung-Ho helped the Koreans avoid a shutout by scoring in the 76th minute. Brazil keeper Alisson made five saves.
Brazil will face Croatia, the runner-up to France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Netherlands 3, USA 1
Denzel Dumfries scored the third goal after assisting on the first two and the Netherlands eliminated the U.S. men’s national team 3-1 in a Round of 16 knockout game at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday.
Daley Blind added a goal and an assist for the Netherlands, who will play Friday against the Argentina-Australia winner from later Saturday.
Memphis Depay put the Dutch ahead in the 10th minute and Blind scored in the first minute of first-half stoppage to make it 2-0.
Haji Wright, who entered on the 67th minute, made it 2-1 in the 76th, heeling home a cross by Christian Pulisic for his second international goal.
But the Dutch got the insurance goal in the 81st when Dumfries, a defender, was left unmarked at the right post to accept the service from Blind.
Andries Noppert made five saves for the Netherlands, who advanced to the quarterfinals for the seventh time.
Matt Turner made four saves for the U.S., the second-youngest team in the tournament which was trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
Pulisic, who sustained a pelvic contusion while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran to advance out of Group B on Tuesday, started but forward Josh Sargent (ankle) was unavailable.
Pulisic almost had a storybook start, taking a pass from Tyler Adams and forcing Noppert to make a kick save with his left leg in the third minute.
The U.S. dominated possession until Dumfries raced down the right wing to a trailing Depay in the middle of the box for the 15-yard shot that marked the first time the U.S. trailed in the tournament.
There wasn’t a responding chance for the U.S. until the 43rd minute when Tim Weah’s line drive to the lower right corner from 20 yards was snared by Noppert before the gut-punch was delivered moments later.
Off a throw-in, Blind lost his marker, Sergino Dest, and slotted a pass from Dumfries for the two-goal lead on the final kick of the half.