“Workout with a Cop” was held on Saturday morning in the APTx gym in partnership with the Tyler Police Department and Special Olympics Texas organization to give the special needs community of Tyler an opportunity to interact with police.
Competitors were split into groups of three, with one athlete each from the ATPx gym, the Tyler Police Department, and the Special Olympics Texas.
“It’s a really great time, we’re all here to have fun,” said Wade Wilcox, volunteer of the Special Olympics Texas. “I wish that people would see people who had disabilities like they do other athletes, and the Special Olympics helps with that.”
Seven different activities were hosted for those competing in the event, ranging from long jumps, sled pulls, and hanging pull-ups. The average of each team’s scores were calculated to determine the winner of the competition, though the main goal of the event was to bring awareness to the special needs community of Tyler and to foster connections between law enforcement and special needs athletes and volunteers.
“It’s so fulfilling for someone who isn’t [a special needs athlete] to be a part of the community, because they have so much to give,” said Marty Pullen, father of Special Olympics athlete Brandon Pullen. “They’re great people, they’re so happy and so ready to be a part of things, so it’s really touching to be a part of the community, because even though they have challenges, they’re so eager.”
Bianca Smedley, an officer of the Tyler Police Department’s Community Response Unit, was one of the primary organizers for the event. She said her goal was to create a connection between officers of the Tyler Police Department and the special needs community of Tyler.
“The Special Olympics is a great way to reach out to the community,” Smedley said. “We want to create a one-on-one connection with the special needs community of Tyler. If there is an athlete who has interest in this, we want to reach out to them and have a connection with them, and law enforcement helps with that.”
Volunteers like the Pullen family have noted a decrease in attendance for events associated with the Special Olympics since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, which had a significant impact on athlete’s ability to organize in-person events such as Workout with a Cop. The Pullen family hopes to see a rise in the number of both athletes and volunteers at such events.
“This brings awareness, for one thing,” Pullen said. “It brings new avenues of outreach and it’s a place where special needs athletes who are not familiar with special needs olympics can be introduced to it.”
This is the first “Workout with a Cop” to be hosted, but Smedley hopes to introduce other community outreach events in the near future to further community connections with local law enforcement.