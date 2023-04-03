The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies captured the Region XIV Women's Golf Tournament on Monday in Brenham.
The Apache Ladies, led by Region XIV Coach of the Year Sandy Terry, had a five-round score of 1,614.
Blinn College was second at 1,674.
TJC's Jordan Davis, a freshman from Austin, earned medalist honors with a 401 (80-79-78-82-82). Teammate Taylor-Rose Hubbard, a sophomore from Frisco, was runner-up medalist at 403 (80-73-85-84-81).
Apache Ladies Lucy Holbrough (78-73-88-87-82) and Alejandra Escobar (82-77-86-84-79) tied for third at 408.
Holbrough is a sophomore from Pattaya City, Thailand and Escobar is a freshman from Guayaquil, Ecuador.
TJC's Azul Amezcua, a freshman from The Woodlands, placed sixth with a 416 (79-81-89-86-81).
Tyler's J'Dee Stovall, a sophomore from Spring Hill High School, competed in three rounds (84-79-90).
Blinn's Holly Paterson finished fifth at 411 and teammate Natalie Peebles was seventh at 417.
Jacksonville College's Xiadani Islas placed eighth at 430. JC's Samantha Doyle was 12th at 606.
The first two rounds of the tourney were the Texas A&M Campus Course in College Station, third and fourth round at Stonebridge Country Club in Crosby and the final round at Brenham Country Club.
The Apache Ladies will now compete in the NJCAA South District Tournament, which is scheduled for April 10-11 at Cross Creek Golf Coures in Cullman, Alabama.
The NJCAA National Tournament is scheduled for May 9-12 at Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Florida.