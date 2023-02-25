NORMAN, Okla. — The Texas defense limited an Oklahoma offensive averaging 86.7 points per game to 15-55 from the field (27.3 percent) in a 67-45 victory on Saturday in a Big 12 women's basketball game.
Shaylee Gonzales led Texas (22-7, 13-3) with 19 points and Rori Harmon scored 14 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds. DeYona Gaston recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Shay Holle scored 11 second half points for Texas.
The Longhorns outscored the Sooners (22-5, 12-4) 40-22 in the second half. In two quarters Texas held Oklahoma to single digits.
Up next Texas will host Baylor at 6 p.m. Monday (ESPN2). Oklahoma plays host to Kansas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Texas held Oklahoma to six points in the second quarter and eight points in the fourth quarter, marking the 18th and 19th time this season the Longhorns have held an opponent to single digits in a quarter.
Liz Scott led the Sooners with 13 points.
The game was held at the Lloyd Noble Center before 10,127 fans.
The Longhorns lead the series with Oklahoma, 39-27.
In other Big 12 games on Saturday: Iowa State 84, TCU 56; Baylor 71, Texas Tech 61; and West Virginia 67, Kansas State 58.