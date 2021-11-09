WACO (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had a double-double and seventh-ranked Baylor beat Texas State 77-70 on Tuesday night in the Bears’ first game with new coach Nicki Collen.
Smith scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play after being fouled on a made putback basket. She followed with a steal that led to a breakaway layup with 1:52 left after the Bobcats got within 73-67 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Da’Nasia Hood.
Egbo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Lewis had 14 points and seven assists for Baylor, which played its first home game without Kim Mulkey as its coach since February 23, 2000.
Mulkey, who won three national championships and 12 regular-season Big 12 titles in her 21 seasons, left in April and returned to her home state as LSU’s coach. Collen was preparing for her fourth season as head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream when Baylor hired her.
Hood, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference pick, led Texas State with 20 points, all coming after halftime. Jaeda Reed and Lauryn Thompson each had 10 points.
No. 23 Texas A&M 87, Texas A&M-CC 54COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Jordan Nixon added 17 and No. 23 Texas A&M starting long-time coach Gary Blair’s final season with an 87-54 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.
Nixon and Wells combined for 12-straight Aggie points with a Wells layup putting the Aggies on top for good 17-15 at 3:27 of the first half. After an exchange of baskets to open the second quarter A&M lead by double figures the rest of the way.
Destiny Pitts added 11 points and Qadashah Hoppie 10 for Texas A&M.
Makinna Serrata and Alecia Westbrook both had 10 for the Islanders, who shot 22% in the second half and 30% for the game, missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts.
No. 25 Texas 131, New Orleans 36AUSTIN (AP) — Kydall Hunter hit seven 3-pointers in her collegiate debut and No. 25 Texas went on to rout New Orleans 131-36 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Aliyah Matharu added 18 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 15, DeYona Gaston 12 and Latasha Lattimore 11 for the Longhorns. Hunter was 7 of 8 behind the arc and 10 of 13 overall.
The 131 points and 95-point margin of victory were second only to a 135-37 win over Centenary on Dec. 15, 2000.
The Longhorns, with only two starters back from last season’s Elite Eight team, scored the first 17 points of the game and led 30-6 after one quarter and, thanks to a 22-0 run to close the second quarter, 77-13 at the half.