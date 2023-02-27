With the Longhorns prepared to celebrate their first regular season women’s basketball conference championship in 19 years, the Baylor Bears spoiled the party.
Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds and junior guard Sarah Andrews scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half as Baylor scored a 63-54 upset of No. 12 Texas on Monday at the Moody Center in Austin.
It was the fifth win over a Top 25 team this season for the Bears. Andrews also had seven rebounds with Ja’Mee Asberry adding 10 points.
Baylor improves to 19-10 overall and 10-7 in the Big 12, handing Texas its first conference home loss of the season. The Longhorns go to 22-8 and 13-4, holding a half-game edge over No. 16 Oklahoma (12-4) in the standings. The Sooners host Kansas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman, Oklahoma.
Texas got within two points midway through the third quarter, but Andrews scored on a layup and Asberry followed with a 3-pointer. Asberry scored the final bucket of the quarter and Baylor led 50-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Jones led the Longhorns with 15 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double. Rori Harmon totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Shaylee Gonzales scored 10.
Texas had won the last two matchups against the Bears, including a 13-point win (68-55) in Waco on Jan. 22. Baylor has now won 14 of the last 16 in the series.
The Longhorns had taken the Big 12 lead on Saturday when they defeated Oklahoma 67-45 in Norman.
The regular season concludes for both Texas and Baylor on Saturday as the Longhorns visit Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State at 4 p.m. and the Bears play host to West Virginia at 5 p.m. in Waco.
Iowa State (10-6) and Oklahoma State (10-6) are a half game in front of Baylor in the conference standings. OSU visits West Virginia on Wednesday and ISU travels to Kansas.