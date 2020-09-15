WNBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Central

(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

First Round

Tuesday, Sept. 15

No. 7 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Chicago, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Washington vs. No. 5 Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Second Round

Thursday, Sept. 17

TBD vs. No. 4 Minnesota, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 3 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

No. 1 Las Vegas vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, noon or 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 5 or 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 6:30 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, noon or 2 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

No. 2 Seattle vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, noon or 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 5 or 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 6:30 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, noon or 2 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 6 or 8 p.m.

Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 6 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 2 p.m.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you