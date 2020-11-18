FRISCO (TNS) – With the Cowboys placing starting cornerback Trevon Diggs on the reserve/injured list on Wednesday due to a foot injury, former starter Chidobe Awuzie will see significant playing time in Sunday’s game against Minnesota.
Awuzie has missed the last seven games with a nagging hamstring injury he suffered Week 2. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 25 and it appeared he would return at some point in October. But as the season progressed, Awuzie remained on the IR until the bye week last week.
“I wouldn’t call it a setback because the body is going to work how the body works, and everything happens for a reason at the end of the day,” Awuzie said. “I’m here now, and I’m feeling good. That’s what I’m really happy about is that I’m finally able to be with my guys again.”
Awuzie entered this season in a contract year, hopeful to make an impact on a defense that’s struggled in 2020. Awuzie’s health has prevented him from showcasing his skills not only to the Cowboys but to other teams, too.
He watched Diggs, a 2020 second-round pick, and Anthony Brown emerge as starters with Jourdan Lewis getting snaps as the slot corner. But with Diggs’ injury, and Awuzie’s health improving, it’s perfect timing for a return.
With COVID-19 measures around the league, Awuzie couldn’t travel with the team for road games or stand on the sidelines for home contests. He watched home games from a suite in AT&T Stadium.
“It’s really frustrating,” he said. “You kind of become a fan. You are watching the game and you got these butterflies and anxiety and all that. But you really don’t get that juice from being around everybody.
“It was definitely different and frustrating. But at the same time, I am here now. I’m definitely happy to strap it up, get on the bus, go in the locker room with the guys, feel the energy, feed off one another and make plays.”
New York Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.
Coach Joe Judge announced the stunning move on Wednesday without an explanation. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the line.
The Giants (3-7) are heading into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title.
“We appreciate what Marc has done, but I felt like this move is in the best interest of the team,” Judge said in a statement.
Judge and DeGuglielmo worked together on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England in 2014-15. DeGuglielmo interviewed to be the offensive line coach after Judge was hired.
Judge has already spoken with the media on Wednesday and he was not available for questions about the firing. He is not scheduled to talk to the media again until Monday.
Colombo was not immediately available for comment.
A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that Judge wanted to hire DeGuglielmo as a consultant to work with the offensive line and other parts of the team.
Judge told Colombo about the plans this week and the former Dallas Cowboys lineman voiced his displeasure, the person said. It ended with the firing on Wednesday.
The relatively new line has started to mesh after a slow start. Coming into the season the only carryovers on the starting unit were left guard Will Hernandez and right guard Kevin Zeitler.
Nick Gates was converted to a center and the tackle spots were manned by rookie Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick overall in the draft, and free agent signee Cam Fleming, who was with Dallas last season with Colombo as his line coach.
When the Giants hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be the offensive coordinator, Colombo followed him here.
Cousins steps back to forefront for Vikings with Cook slowed
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With league-leading production from running back Dalvin Cook and clever play-calling by offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, the Minnesota Vikings helped Kirk Cousins get back in a groove this month after his rash of turnovers contributed to the team’s 1-5 start.
Cousins wasn’t going to be able to just linger in the background for long, though. Chicago’s defense made that clear on Monday night, containing Cook with one of the best front-seven groups assembled in the NFL. Minnesota’s hyper-scrutinized quarterback went to work, delivering a clutch performance that was about far more than simply managing a 19-13 victory over the Bears.
“I thought he played really fast, which is important for him. He was extremely accurate. He got the ball in the right places all night,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I just felt like he did a really good job of handling what the defense was giving us.”
Cook reached 96 rushing yards — he also had a modest 16 receiving yards — but needed 30 carries to get there. Most of those gains came after standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left the game with a hamstring injury.
Cousins completed 10 of 11 attempts on third downs for 149 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating and one sack. Two of those throws went for touchdowns to Adam Thielen and five more moved the chains for first downs.
“Gary deserves a lot of credit for sticking to the game planning. He had a plan all week long of how to attack them on third down,” said Cousins, whose only turnover was a second-quarter interception that slipped straight through Thielen’s hands as Khalil Mack converged on the ball.
Cousins attempted a combined 34 passes while Cook ground up Green Bay and Detroit in victories over the previous two weeks. In defeating Chicago for the first time in three seasons with the Vikings (4-5), Cousins went 25 for 36 for 292 yards and just one sack. He took six sacks in a 16-6 loss at Soldier Field last year.
“It’s been nice to kind of figure ourselves out, find an identity as we play through things,” Cousins said. “So I like that part of it. Just like I said at the bye week when we had 10 games left, these 10 games are going to tell the story. Even after three wins, I’d still say the same going forward.”
WHAT’S WORKING
Zimmer said last week he told his assistants on defense that they’ve been doing their best work as coaches this year, considering the pandemic-shortened preseason and the volume of rookies and other inexperienced players being thrust into regular roles.
The combination of pressure from the front four and the blitzes dialed up by Zimmer kept Bears quarterback Nick Foles on his heels all game and allowed the young cornerbacks to further progress. The Bears totaled two first downs and 32 yards on six drives in the second half.
“When you’re doing a good job stopping the run and you’re not always having to get a safety involved, it really opens up your whole play-calling sheet,” safety Harrison Smith said.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf has undoubtedly been the most stressed member of the coaching staff this month. The struggles of his units reached a crescendo when Cordarrelle Patterson, the former Vikings return ace, took the second-half kickoff back 104 yards for a touchdown that triggered a sideline tantrum by Zimmer aimed at Maalouf.
Long snapper Austin Cutting sent back a grounder to holder Britton Colquitt in the fourth quarter, a botched extra point that could’ve been the difference in the game. About five minutes later, the Vikings allowed a 32-yard punt return to Anthony Miller.
STOCK UP
Justin Jefferson is on pace to break Minnesota’s rookie-season receiving records set by Randy Moss in 1998 for catches (69) and yards (1,313). Jefferson has 42 receptions for 762 yards and is fifth in the league with an average of 18.1 yards per catch.
STOCK DOWN
Cutting couldn’t practice this week due to COVID-19 prevention protocols. The second-year player was fuming at himself on the sideline after the botched extra point.
“Sometimes he’s pretty good and sometimes he hasn’t been good lately, so we’ll keep working at it,” Zimmer said.
INJURED
Tight end Irv Smith Jr. was missed both as a receiver and a blocker against the Bears, sidelined for the first time this year by a groin injury. Tyler Conklin had an elevated role in his absence, and Kyle Rudolph contributed four catches for 63 yards, both season highs, while frequently tasked with blocking Mack, the three-time All-Pro outside linebacker. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler missed his second straight game with a concussion.
KEY NUMBER
The Vikings have allowed only seven plays of 20-plus yards over their three-game winning streak, according to Sportradar research. They allowed 29 of those big gains over the first six games, the third most in the NFL to that point.
NEXT STEPS
The Vikings will be favored to win each their next three games, all at home against Dallas, Carolina and Jacksonville, teams with a combined 6-22 record. Holding serve would give them a fighting chance to make the playoffs entering the final quarter of the season, when daunting trips to Tampa Bay (7-3) on Dec. 13 and New Orleans (7-2) on Dec. 25 are juxtaposed with home games against Chicago (5-5) and Detroit (4-5).