Lobos and Bulldogs and Buckeyes, oh my.
From the preseason to the conclusion of the regular season, Longview, Carthage and Gilmer maintained the same position in state high school football poll.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released its final rankings of the season with Longview No. 1 in Class 5A Division I and Carthage and Gilmer 1-2 in Class 4A Division II. All three stayed in the same slot all season.
Now, the trio will put their unbeaten records on the line as the playoffs begin this week.
Longview concluded the season 10-0 after the Lobos defeated West Mesquite 70-0 on Friday. With the win the Green Machine finished as District 7-5A Division I champions.
Now, the Lobos hope to conclude the whole season unbeaten. They start the journey toward Jerry's World on Friday, hosting Crosby (6-4) in a Class 5A D-I Region II bi-district game at 7 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.
The winner will meet either Frisco Lone Star (8-2) or Richland (8-2), who play at 7 p.m. Friday Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, in area play.
In Class 4A Division II, Carthage (10-0) is No. 1 for the 11th straight week and Gilmer (9-0) is No. 2.
The Bulldogs were idle last week and will meet Pittsburg (2-8) in a Class 4A D-II Region II bi-district game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale. The winner advances to the area round to meet either Van Alstyne (6-4) or Quinlan Ford (5-5), who play at 7 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy, near Plano.
As far as the Buckeyes, Gilmer takes on Rusk (6-4) in bi-district in Tyler. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Gilmer-Rusk winner advances to area where they will take on the winner of Sunnyvale (6-4) and Gainesville (4-6), who play at 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
For those looking ahead for a possible Carthage vs. Gilmer matchup, it would occur in the regional semifinals on Thanksgiving weekend.