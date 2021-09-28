WINONA (2-3, 1-0) VS. QUITMAN (3-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Notable
Winona: QB Nathaniel Hampton … RB Lurbryson Ross ... WR Tra Brown
Quitman: QB Ford Tannebaum ... RB Mason Reynolds ... LB Wyatt Hightower
Did you know: Winona trailed 21-0 and 27-7 to Grand Saline before rallying to capture the District 9-3A Division II opener at Wildcat Stadium last week. Winona pulled within 21-7 in the third quarter as QB Nathaniel Hampton tossed a 57-yard TD pass to Tra Brown. The Indians went up 27-7, but Wildcat Lurbryson Ross scored on a 2-yard run and Winona trailed 27-14 entering the fourth quarter. In the final period, Hampton tossed TD passes of 30 and 7 yards to Brown to rally for the win. Hampton was 10 of 17 for 212 yards and the three TD passes, while Brown had five receptions for 130 yards and the three TDs. ... Entering this season the Bulldogs had one game in seven seasons and now they have registered three wins — 23-6 over Cumby, 25-20 over Queen City and 32-22 over Hawkins. In 2020, Quitman lost to Queen City 65-13 and Hawkins 50-7. The Bulldogs are turning things around after breaking a 28-game losing streak by knocking off Cumby in the opener. Quitman is mainly a ground-oriented team. ... According to TexasFootball.com, Quitman is a 13-point favorite.
Last week: Winona 28, Grand Saline 27; Arp 48, Quitman 0
Up next: Troup at Winona, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8; Quitman at Harmony, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8.