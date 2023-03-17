RUGGED RELAYS
at Winnsboro
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Winnsboro 232, Harmony 109, Frankston 105, Hooks 75, Hughes Springs 34, Garrison 10, Van 8, Winnsboro II 4
Individual results
100 meters: B. Seahorn, Harmony 11.36; T. Smajstria, Winnsboro 11.46; S. Sheffield, Winnsboro 11.52
200 meters: J. Russell, Winnsboro 23.08; C. Capehart, Winnsboro 23.43; B. Seahorn, Harmony 23.62
400 meters: E. Clark, Harmony 54.30; D. Allen, Frankston 55.94; D. Coffman, Winnsboro 56.12
800 meters: J. Young, Hughes Springs 2:10.09; O. Clark, Harmony 2:11.32; J. Nguyen, Winnsboro 2:12.71
1600 meters: D. Soto, Winnsboro 4:34.56; B. Dunavant, Winnsboro 4:49.24; J. Nguyen, Winnsboro 5:02.52
3200 meters: D. Soto, Winnsboro 9:37; B. Dunavant, Winnsboro 10:44; J. Nguyen, Winnsboro 11:04
110 hurdles: (no name) Hooks 15.91; C. Higgins, Harmony 16.11; W. Wilcox, Winnsboro 18.16
300 hurdles: C. Higgins, Harmony 40.12; (no name, Hooks) 40.67; K. Finney, Winnsboro 42.05
400 relay: Frankston (E. Ogg, B. Gould, T. Rogers, K. Davis) 44.70; Winnsboro 45.04; Hooks 45.20
800 relay: Winnsboro (J. Russel, C. Sanchez, T. Smajstria, S. Hood) 1:33.66; Frankston 1:34.39; Hooks 1:35.81
1600 relay: Frankston (E. Ogg, T. Rogers, A.J. Donnell, K. Davis) 3:36.41; Winnsboro 3:41.53; Hooks 3:42.57
Long jump: H. Deaton, Winnsboro 21-2; N. Payne, Winnsboro 20-7.25; T. Rogers, Frankston 20-6.25
Shot put: L. Boyd, Winnsboro 42-4; J. Sullivan, Harmony 37-10.50; B. Baker, Harmony 37-2.50
Discus: J. Shannon, Harmony 117-4; R. Patterson, Harmony 113-8; K. McNeil, Winnsboro 113-1
Triple jump: H. Deaton, Winnsboro 42-5; B. Seahorn, Harmony 40-11.50; N. Payne, Winnsboro 40-4
High jump: B. Allen, Frankston 6-3; H. Deaton, Winnsboro 6-2; N. Payne, Winnsboro 6-0
Pole vault: M. Garvin, Garrison 14-6; A. Moffatt, Van 13-0; B. Gould, Frankston 9-6
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Harmony 142, Pittsburg 134, Hughes Springs 86, Winnsboro 85, Hooks 60, Canton 52, Frankston 27, Clarksville 15, Van 10
Individual results
100 meters: S. Torres, Winnsboro 12.88; B. Whetstone, Hughes Springs 13.33; N. Burns, Winnsboro 13.55
200 meters: S. Torres, Winnsboro 27.32; S. Morris, Harmony 27.46; G. Mackey, Pittsburg 28.66
400 meters: R. Jeffery, Pittsburg 1:02.43; M. Davidson, Harmony 1:03.06; B. McKinney, Hughes Springs 1:05.12
800 meters: M. Burns, Canton 2:32.11; B. Clark, Pittsburg 2:44.11; G. Mackey, Pittsburg 2:45.10
1600 meters: M. Burns, Canton 5:52.53; M. Alexander, Hughes Springs 6:09.42; E. Osornio, Pittsburg 6:29.58
3200 meters: M. Alexander, Hughes Springs 13:30; A. Shaw, Hughes Springs 13:42; E. Osornio, Pittsburg 13:51
100 hurdles: H. Cade, Canton 14.97; K. Nichols, Winnsboro 17.04; A. Young Harmony 17.50
300 hurdles: H. Cade, Canton 47.02; A. Young, Harmony 49.48; K. Nichols, Winnsboro 51.90
400 relay: Pittsburg (S. Barrett, A. Chalmers, R. Jeffery, A. Pope) 52.35; Winnsboro 52.52; Hooks 52.85
800 relay: Harmony (A. Yberra, L. Trimble, K. Pylant, S. Morris) 1:51.62; Hooks 1:52.95; Pittsburg 1:57.12
1600 relay: Pittsburg (S. Barrett, B. Clark, R. Jeffery, E. Osornio) 4:24.53; Harmony 4:25.82; Hughes Springs 4:54.90
Long jump: S. Torres, Winnsboro 16-7; K. Davis, Frankston 16-3.25; R. Seahorn, Harmony 16-2
Shot put: F. Acker, Winnsboro 35-6; D. Lydia, Pittsburg 29-8; S. Shackleford, Hooks 29-7
Discus: T. Sanders, Hooks 86-3; G. Smith, Hughes Springs 79-4; L. Roberts, Harmony 76-0
Triple jump: R. Seahorn, Harmony 33-9.50; K. Davis, Frankston 33-6; K. Pylant, Harmony 32-5.50
High jump: R. Seahorn, Harmony 5-2; H. Deaton, Winnsboro 4-10; M. Toland, Harmony 4-6
Pole vault: K. Dale, Van 10-6; H. Cade, Canton 10-6; R. Murphy, Harmony 10-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: Winnsboro 233, Hooks 148, Frankston 113, Harmony 16, Hughes Sprins 16, Winnsboro II 15