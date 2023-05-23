The Dallas Morning News
The Dallas Morning News
Something unusual happened during a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., this past week. In a world where tech giants have made a sport out of repelling regulation, the CEO of OpenAI — the artificial intelligence lab behind the famous ChatGPT bot — invited lawmakers to intervene in this nascent industry.
“We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a bipartisan congressional panel.
Altman offered his remarks after both Democrats and Republicans spoke affably about their shared desire to work together to harness AI technology for the benefit of American society.
We wouldn’t blame you if you read this and thought maybe ChatGPT penned this feel-good fantasy. You should know there really is a bipartisan push to understand AI and rein it in before this technology turns our world into a dystopian hellscape. But as Congress itself readily admits, its track record overseeing technology companies is dismal. Social media companies have largely avoided federal privacy and liability regulation for more than two decades now.
Those regulatory failures must stop with AI technology. Tech innovators describe the ascendancy of AI as a potential “printing press moment” that can transform humanity for the better. But we shudder to think of what our future will look like if we fail to put in guardrails now, before AI spins out of control.
This is how Gary Marcus, an AI researcher and professor emeritus at New York University, put it to lawmakers: “Fundamentally, these new systems are going to be destabilizing. They can and will create persuasive lies at a scale humanity has never seen before. Outsiders will use them to affect our elections, insiders to manipulate our markets and our political systems. Democracy itself is threatened. Chatbots will also clandestinely shape our opinions, potentially exceeding what social media can do.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chair of the Senate subcommittee on privacy and technology, opened the hearing with an AI-produced audio recording that impersonated him. Blumenthal’s creepy “deepfake” illustrates why regulation can’t wait, and the senator offered several key areas where lawmakers must start: transparency, privacy and liability.
Americans should be told when they are talking to a chatbot. They should be told in clear terms how their information is being used and be given the opportunity to opt out of data collection that they find objectionable. AI companies should be held responsible for spreading defamatory misinformation as well as false information that could compromise people’s lives and health.
Protections like these were needed yesterday. Consider a case recently reported in The Washington Post in which a California law professor mistakenly appeared on an AI-generated list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed someone. The AI chatbot cited a newspaper article as the source of information, but the article didn’t exist. The professor didn’t know how to correct the record.
Chatbots are here, and they are only getting stronger. Congress can’t fail in its regulatory duty again.