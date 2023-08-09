OXNARD, Calif. — DeMarvion Overshown grew up in the tiny East Texas town of Arp, population 900.
But he was born to be star.
Not just to wear a star on his helmet, though the rookie linebacker is living a dream come true as member of the Dallas Cowboys.
But to be a star.
The confidence, talent, the swagger oozes out of him.
Not in a brash way, but an endearing way.
Asked about rookie hazing and the songs they were asked the sing, Overshown began complaining how the veterans didn’t give him his choice of music. He prefers country.
And then they just gave him some words to an Akon song during team karaoke. No lyrical guidance. And words were yellowed out, just like the veterans gave the other rookies.
“It was like a big old paragraph. He started going fast,” Overshown said. “I got lost a little bit but I held my own.”
What song was it?
“Don’t matter (by Akon),“ Overshown said.
And then he started singing right there on the practice field to a handful of reporters.
“Nobody wants to see us to together but it don’t matter,” crooned Overshown, who grew singing with the family church choir.
It was peak Overshown, who has turned heads with his play and his voice ever since he was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He may be a small town boy, but he ain’t country dumb.
He learned to come out of his shell during a five-year career at Texas and now he wants to world to see his true self.
“I felt like I had to learn to put myself out there,” Overshown said. “Be that confident guy. I’ve always been the type. I want people to see who I am. I’m willing to be that outgoing person. I had to learn how to be, especially being in Austin. That’s just me. I go out there and try to be myself.”
He’s just touching the surface on what he can be as a football player. He went to Texas as a safety before being moved to linebacker where they hoped to take advantage of his speed and athleticism on his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame.
He is still learning the position and knows the best has yet to come.
“I’m still learning something new about this position every day,” Overshown said. “And now that I’m at this level, and I’m getting knowledge from some of the best guys in this business, I can definitely feel my game already taking that next step. The best is definitely ahead.”
He has already caught the attention of the Cowboys.
“He flashing. He’s hitting,” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “I thought he’d be more DB and safety than linebacker. But he’s more than that. He’s getting there fast. I think we got something there, so I’m pretty pumped to see him. He’s a very good athlete. Some guys can match up on just tight ends. And other guys are small and just backs. He’s good enough athlete I’d put them on either.”
Overshown earned a great mentor in All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, who has taken him under his wings.
When Overshown had two interceptions in practice on Saturday, Parsons was his biggest cheerleader. He was capitalizing on the things the Parsons had been preaching.
“I’m like man, ‘just let it go’,” Parsons said Saturday. “You see a flash. You see him shoot a gap. I’m like, ‘just let it go all the time. Stop thinking, just play your game.’ One thing I did. I was just really good at one thing. I was like I can get better at other things. You can’t get better at everything in three weeks here. I was like, ‘bro, you need to show them that you’re really good at some thing. And (Saturday), I was like ‘that’s how you show that you are a fricking playmaker. That’s the standard. That’s how you do it. That’s how you ball out’.”
Overshown said he “couldn’t have asked for a better mentor“ and he’s more than appreciative.
“He’s definitely taking me under his wing. Just seeing how he moves throughout practice and the things that he’s capable of doing. Him just taking the time to tell me some things that I need to work on. Micah is a guy that people grow up watching. Even people in college watch his highlights and say, ‘I want to be like that guy. I want to dominate like that guy. Just hearing that come from him. You know, it makes me smile.”
Overshown will likely make his initial impact as rookie on special teams though he will get a look behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark in the regular defense.
Linebackers coach Scott McCurley, Quinn and special teams coach John Fassel can’t get enough of him.
“When you look at special teams, there’s a young man that gets it,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s made an impression right away in the offseason program. When the special team coaches, we get into your personnel meetings and he’s one of the first guys you talk about, that’s what you’re looking for. He’s done a really good job. I look for him to make an impact.”
So does Overshown.
While Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4 p.m., TV: Fox-51) is simply the preseason opener, it’s the opening act for him.
“This is a game to me, this ain’t preseason,” Overshown said. “This is football. We are looking to go out there and dominate.”
©2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.