Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is aware of the impact playing football has on his body.
His decision to add more muscle mass this offseason was not just so he could become a more effective pass rusher, but so his body can take more hits, extending his career longevity.
“It’s about stability,” Parsons said at a charity event at the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Prairie on Tuesday.. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”
Parsons said he wants to bulk up to around 255 pounds when the season begins in September. He was listed at 245 in 2022, and said he is now 248. Most of the bulk will take place during training camp, but Parsons didn’t want to only focus on his body while he’s with the team.
So, this offseason, after talking with other players around the league to inquire what they do to keep themselves ready for the season, Parsons said he upgraded his home gym and added a sauna for recovery.
“Different things like that add into the things that help you become a better player,” Parsons said. “Because not everything is going to be at work, you have to do some stuff at home too.”
Entering his third NFL seasons, Parson’s may not be the oldest on Dallas’ defense, but he is a player rookies look up to.
With first year defensive tackle Mazi Smith, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown of Arp and defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr. joining the Cowboys’ defense, Parsons said he doesn’t want to overload them with information and tips, rather allowing them to learn at a consistent pace.
“You don’t want to put too much on them,” Parsons said. “You gotta come into your own, come into your shoes and earn your star. It really just comes down to effort, tenacity and being ferocious. You’re not going to make every play, but you can make a play by just running. That’s the key. Once you start running, the game slows down, and you start growing and learning from your mistakes.”
But as football changes, and more teams game plan for Parsons, he said he doesn’t want to be a player who has a few good seasons before regressing. He acknowledged he must learn more, too. To continue to grow as a player, Parsons said the key is to crave the attention from other teams.
“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”
