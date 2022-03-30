Last week, news alerts popped on our phone screens informing us that the U.S. would welcome up to 100,000 displaced Ukrainians. President Joe Biden made the announcement during a trip to Europe.
It’s a comforting thought to know that our country would open its doors to so many people whose daily lives turned to rubble after Russia invaded their homeland.
But we cannot be lulled into satisfaction. While the Biden administration signaled its good will with the refugee announcement, it did not put forth a plan on how to process a flood of applications from Ukrainians. It did not explain how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the State Department will address delays in scheduling appointments, vetting applicants and issuing paperwork.
White House officials said Ukrainians would be received through “the full range of legal pathways.” Yet without an actual plan and without commitments for more funds and resources, the vow to admit 100,000 displaced Ukrainians will turn out to be little more than a feel-good headline.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has stirred moral outrage in most Americans and coalesced Republican and Democratic lawmakers into a rare display of unity. The president’s resettlement offer fails to meet the moment because the federal machinery is not equipped to deliver. With public sentiment on his side, Biden must be bolder. He must demand that Congress fix and properly fund our immigration system, a feat that has eluded past presidents of both parties.
If not now, when?
Ukrainians seeking refuge here will find themselves tied up in a knotty and inefficient bureaucracy made worse by the pandemic. Backlogs are short-circuiting the entire immigration system, from asylum claims to family-based green cards to work permits to tourist visas.
Families fleeing the largest land war in Europe since World War II have to wait 125 days for an appointment at the U.S. embassy in Warsaw just to apply for a visitor visa. Meanwhile, the refugee resettlement process can take from three to five years to play out.
The White House has broad powers to set caps for refugee admissions and to extend humanitarian parole. Congress, too, can create special protections, as it did in 2009 when it offered a special visa to Afghans who helped the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.
But a special program by itself will solve nothing. Consider the fact that many Afghans who put themselves at risk to aid our military have had to wait years to get their visas. Other Afghans who arrived last year under humanitarian parole are parked in line waiting for Social Security cards and other paperwork.
We decided as a country that we have a moral imperative to take in people fleeing persecution. For our politicians in Congress to see the crisis in our immigration system and do nothing is to turn their backs on that obligation.
We cannot let the beacon light burn out.