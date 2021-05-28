Who do you buckle up for is a question asked by the Kailee Mills Foundation, an organization established in memory of 16-year-old Kailee Mills who lost her life in 2017 in a crash when she unbuckled for a moment to take a selfie with her friend in the backseat of a car while on her way to a nearby Halloween Party. She was only traveling a mile away to a friend’s house and only a few blocks away from home when the car she was riding in veered off the road and rolled over ejecting Kailee from the backseat and killing her instantly. Her three friends walked away with only minor cuts and bruises. Kailee was the only one in the car not wearing a seat belt. Now, the foundation is asking people, especially young people, to think about who makes them want to buckle up — who would be heartbroken if they were to be killed in a car crash.
Fortunately, most Texans now buckle up, but some groups of motorists continue not taking the message to heart by not consistently using their seat belts. Pickup truck drivers and their passengers are less likely to wear seat belts. And, unfortunately, according to Texas A&M Transportation Institute Surveys, in 2019 only 68.2% of children were riding correctly restrained in a car seat.
It is also important to make sure you wear your seat belt day or night and on short trips as well as long trips. Most accidents happen close to home and most fatal crashes happen at night! Going around the corner to the grocery store is not an excuse to take a chance. Skipping your seat belt at night is also a very dangerous idea.
The single most effective thing you can do as a driver and passenger is to wear your seat belt and make sure that everyone in the vehicle buckles up! With Memorial Day approaching think of who will be missing you if you do not make it home.
Remember to buckle up on every trip, every time! For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.