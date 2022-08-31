The Whitehouse LadyCats are hosting the 16-team Whitehouse Varsity Volleyball Tournament beginning on Thursday, continuing on Friday and concluding on Saturday.
On Thursday, Pool A will play in the auxiliary gym (Tyler vs. Chapel Hill, 10 a.m.; Canton vs. North Lamar, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Chapel Hill, noon; Tyler vs. North Lamar, 1 p.m.; Tyler vs. Canton, 2 p.m.; North Lamar vs. Chapel Hill, 3 p.m.).
Also on Thursday, Pool B will play in C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena (Marshall vs. Lindale, 10 a.m.; Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill, 11 a.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Lindale, noon; Marshall vs. Spring Hill, 1 p.m.; Marshall vs. Pleasant Grove, 2 p.m.; Spring Hill vs. Lindale, 3 p.m.)
On Friday, Pool C will play in C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena (Harmony vs. Sabine, 10 a.m.; Gilmer vs. Whitehouse, 11 a.m.; Gilmer vs. Sabine, noon; Harmony vs. Whitehouse, 1 p.m.; Harmony vs. Gilmer, 2 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Sabine, 3 p.m.)
Also on Friday, Pool D will play in the auxiliary gym (Bullard vs. Troup, 10 a.m.; Texas High vs. All Saints, 11 a.m.; Texas High vs. Troup, noon; Bullard vs. All Saints, 1 p.m.; Bullard vs. Texas High, 2 p.m.; All Saints vs. Troup, 3 p.m.).
The first- and second-place finishers advance to the Championship bracket on Saturday. Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 9 and 10 a.m. in C.L. Nix “Wildcat” Arena.
The third- and fourth-place finishers advance to the Silver bracket on Saturday. Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 9 and 10 a.m. at the auxiliary gym.