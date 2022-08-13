MANSFIELD — The Whitehouse LadyCats finished unbeaten on Saturday in the Mansfield ISD Methodist Medical Center Volleyball Invitational.
Whitehouse was 2-0 on the final day of the tourney with wins over Midland High (25-21, 25-23) and Carrollton Creekview (25-10, 25-12).
Some standouts for the entire weekend include: sophomore setter Ashley Rhame (31 aces, 75 assists, 58 digs); senior middle blocker Madyson Nunez (9 aces, 37 kills, 11 blocks); senior outside hitter Megan Cooley (58 kills, 5 blocks, 56 digs); sophomore middle blocker Kassidy Meyer (29 kills, 10 blocks), senior right side hitter Raylee Rios (25 kills) and senior Libero Gabie Patterson (62 digs).
In Thursday's pool play, Whitehouse finished fourth in the pool, falling to Euless Trinity (25-18, 25-27, 25-21), Waxahachie (25-15, 25-23); and Denton Braswell (25-21, 25-12).
In Friday, the LadyCats won over Wilmer-Hutchins (25-0, 25-5), while falling to Midlothian Heritage (25-21, 24-26, 25-23) and Fort Worth Paschal (23-25, 25-21, 25-23).
Whitehouse finished 3-5 in the tourney and the LadyCats are 4-5 on the season.
Whitehouse plays host to Corsicana and Lindale on Tuesday at Wildcat Arena. All divisions (9/JV/V) will play and games will start at 4 p.m.