Three Whitehouse Wildcats, along with swimmers from Nacogdoches, Hallsville and Texas High, will be competing in the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving Meet this weekend in Austin.
The meet gets underway on Friday with preliminaries (5:30 p.m.) and continues on Saturday with the finals (4 p.m.). The meet is being held at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of The University of Texas.
Whitehouse sophomore Gabe Rogers qualified in two events — 200 individual medley (seeded 10th, 1 minute and 56.86 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (seeded 10th, 1:00.30). Rogers won the silver in the 200 IM at the Class 5A Region IV Meet in New Caney on Feb. 6-7, while taking the gold in breaststroke.
Also, Wildcat junior Aden Johnson will be swimming in the 100 butterfly (seeded 16th, 54.37) and senior Macen Beard in the 100 breaststroke (seeded 14th, 1:01.71).
Johnson took silver at regionals in the butterfly.
At regionals, Beard claimed the silver in the breaststroke.
In the regional meet, Tyler junior Naomi Moody advanced to the 200 freestyle, placing eighth. She was second in the consolation finals of the 500 freestyle, placing 10th overall.
In the boys, Tyler freshman Daniel Daniel made the finals in both the 500 freestyle (12th) and 100 backstroke (14th).
OTHER STATE QUALIFIERS
Hallsville's Cameron Upchurch, a junior, is competing in the boys 50 freestyle (seeded 11th, 21.67) and 100 backstroke (seeded 14th, 54.28). He was second at regionals in the 50 free as well as the 100 backstroke.
Swimming for the Nacogdoches Dragons includes senior Alister Jackson (seeded eighth, 200 freestyle, 1:43.62; seeded third, 100 freestyle, 45.92). At regionals, Jackson was first in the 100 free and second in the 200 free.
Qualifying for the Lady Dragons include senior Ava Whitaker in two events — 100 butterfly (seeded first, 53.38) and 200 individual medley (seeded third, 2:05.29). She was first at regionals in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.
The Dragons are in the 200 free relay (1:30.37, 13th as a call-up). They were third at regionals.
Texas High will also compete in the boys 200 medley relay (11th seed, 1:38.33) and 400 freestyle relay (seeded sixth, 3:12.72). Texas High was second at regionals in the 200 medley and won gold in the 400 free.
Texas High junior Cade Cunningham is seeded 11th in the boys 1-meter diving. He regional gold.
Texarkana junior Eli Likins qualified in the 100 free (seeded fifth, 46.20) and 100 backstroke (seeded fourth, 51.12), while sophomore Max Likins in the 500 freestyle (seeded seventh, 4:42.13) and 200 freestyle (1:45.37, 13th as a call-up).
Eli was first in the 100 backstroke at regionals and second in the 100 free. Max was third at regionals in the 200 free and second in the 500 free.
In the team competition at regionals, Kingwood Park won the girls title with 502 points, followed by Lucas Lovejoy (376) and Nacogdoches (266). Texas High was sixth (135) with Longview eighth (109) and Whitehouse ninth (58). Other area teams placing were: 12, Lufkin, 43; 13, Mount Pleasant, 34; 15, Tyler, 18; and 18, Hallsville, 3.
Texas High won the boys crown with 340 points, followed by Lucas Lovejoy (339) and Kingwood Park (338). Whitehouse was fourth at 198, followed by Nacogdoches at 195.
Other area schools placing were: 10, Hallsville, 60; 13, Longview, 38; and 16, (tie) Tyler, 8; Mount Pleasant, 8.