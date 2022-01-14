Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.