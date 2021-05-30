FILE - This Friday, May 14, 2021 file photo shows the Interstate 40 Bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas in Memphis, Tenn. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas that's been indefinitely closed after a crack was found in one of its steel beams. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday, May 28, 2021 announced that Buttigieg will visit Memphis on June 3 to see the bridge spanning the Mississippi River.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)