Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Sept. 8. President Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Nov. 14 that the White House's $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week, saying it couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices spike higher for consumer goods. “Inflation is high right now. And it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.