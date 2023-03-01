Spring break in Texas is a very popular time for young adults and college students to head to the beach. We want to remind everyone when you are making plans for Spring Break, make sure a sober driver is top priority.
This can be a particularly dangerous and deadly time on Texas roadways. Each spring break, too many young, promising lives are cut short due to the fateful and regrettable decision to get behind the wheel and drive drunk.
In an effort to stop this deadly trend, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program and The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are partnering to raise awareness on impaired driving during the spring break holiday. The message is for everyone to arrive at their destination sober, safe, and smiling.
Even one life lost is too many. This campaign reminds young adults to know how they are getting home before they start drinking. There are many ways to find a sober ride home, such as asking a friend or family member to be a designated driver, taking mass transit, or using a rideshare service.
In Texas, it is illegal for anyone under 21 to consume alcohol. The state’s legal limit for intoxication is .08 blood or breath alcohol concentration (BAC) for those over the age 21. Law enforcement officers can arrest drivers for having a BAC below .08 with probable cause based on the driver’s behavior. Drivers under the influence of alcohol may face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and could lose their license. Designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service.
Know the signs of an alcohol overdose and when someone needs emergency medical care. If any of the following signs after drinking are observed, do not hesitate to request emergency assistance:
Unconsciousness
Vomiting
Seizures
Slow breathing and heart rate
Clammy skin
Delayed responses
Low body temperature
Skin or lips turning blue
Paleness
Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
For more information, contact: Bobbi Brooks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC program, by phone: 979-321-5224; or email: Bobbi.Brooks@ag.tamu.edu. Website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.