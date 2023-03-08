A shortage in ADHD medication, like Adderall and Concerta, is making some users get creative with their treatment. But some remedies might be unsafe.
“People are having a hard time finding their medicine, so a common replacement is caffeine,” said Dr. Erikka Dzirasa, a psychiatrist at Catalyst Therapeutic Services in Durham, North Carolina. “Parents will tell me, ‘I’m just giving my kid Mountain Dew instead,’ which really isn’t a great option.”
Here’s what Dzirasa said about finding necessary medication during the shortage and avoiding home remedies.
Natural supplements aren’t necessarily failsafe, Dzirasa stressed. You should check with your health care team before taking any kind of natural supplement, as many natural options can mess with other medications.
“Natural does not mean not harmful, and some natural supplements interact poorly with other medications,” Dzirasa said.
“Maca powder can increase estrogen, for example, which might be dangerous if you’re taking an oral contraceptive or using hormone replacements.”
Maca powder, ginkgo and ginseng are common natural supplements many people take as stimulants, though there isn’t enough evidence to demonstrate they help with ADHD.
Caffeine isn’t a good enough replacement for ADHD medications like Adderall and Concerta, and Dzirasa recommends talking to a pharmacist or health care provider about alternate medications.
Here’s what Dzirasa recommends when your pharmacy is out of stock.
First, let your doctor know: ADHD medication is a controlled substance, which means a doctor needs to write a script and send it to a pharmacy. Doctors don’t usually know what pharmacies have in stock, so your healthcare provider likely won’t know you’re having trouble getting the medicine.
Many pharmacies have databases that can track down medication in the area.
See if there are other doses in stock: Your healthcare provider and pharmacist might be able to get creative with dosing.
Talk about alternate medication: “If someone’s on Adderall, perhaps we can write a prescription for Dexedrine or Vyvanse. There are also non-stimulant medications that can sometimes be helpful in those interim periods.”
____
©2023 The News & Observer. Visit at newsobserver.com. Distributed at Tribune Content Agency, LLC.