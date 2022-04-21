Mail-in ballots
Austin American-Statesman
Texas Democrats and civil rights advocates warned that sweeping voter restrictions approved by the Republican-controlled legislature last year would disenfranchise voters. Sadly, the predictions are coming true.
Nearly 25,000 mail-in ballots cast in the March 1 primary elections — more than 12% of the total ballots mailed — were rejected because voters of both parties struggled to comply with confusing new rules for voting by mail. Texas Republicans sold this and other overzealous voting restrictions in the name of “election security,” based on the falsehood that voter fraud is rampant. Let’s be clear: The evidence proves it is not.
The new mail-in ballot restrictions are creating roadblocks for law-biding voters who simply want to participate in our democracy. In Travis County, election officials were forced to toss more than 1,000 mail-in ballots in the March primary. In Houston-based Harris County, a heavily Democratic area the GOP targeted with restrictions in their 2021 law, Black areas were 44% more likely to have ballots rejected than white areas, according to a New York Times analysis. This tracks with accusations that the GOP’s intent was to make it harder for people of color, many of whom support Democrats, to vote.
The 12% statewide rejection rate is appallingly high — at least 10 percentage points higher than comparable figures for the 2018 and 2020 midterm and presidential elections. Even some Republicans concede the new mail-in ballot rules are confusing and complicated.
State leaders should address this erosion of trust in the Texas electoral system immediately.
If Gov. Greg Abbott and the state legislature want to ensure that every vote counts in Texas, they should convene a special session and repeal the new mail-in ballot requirements before the November general election. If they won’t, Abbott should authorize spending — in addition to money already in the Secretary of State’s budget — to educate voters on how to comply with the mail-in ballot requirements. And the state should get creative with its messaging, using social media, text messages, and other tools to reach the most voters possible.
In the meantime, important runoff elections — including in the Texas attorney general and railroad commission races — are looming next month. The registration deadline for early voting in the runoffs is April 25. Applications to vote by mail must be received (not just postmarked) by April 26.
The new election law requires mail-in voters to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number under the flap of the envelope that contains their ballot. That number must match the number on the voter’s registration record. If an individual registers to vote using one form of ID and applies for a mail-in ballot using the other number, the application must be rejected.
All this confusion doesn’t instill confidence in Texas elections, as Republicans promised. It erodes it. Abbott blamed hard-working local election officials for misinterpreting the new law and rejecting more ballots than necessary. But the blame for this fiasco lies squarely with him and Republicans in the legislature who passed voting restrictions that weren’t necessary in the first place.
Abbott and the state legislature should fix their mail-in ballot crisis in Texas immediately, and restore confidence in this cherished hallmark of our democracy — voting.
Jail deaths
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
A woman who didn’t even know her husband had landed in jail learned he died there not from jail officials but through a Fort Worth Star-Telegram story.
It’s reprehensible, and similar stories of families looking for answers — and finding few — raise alarm bells yet again about prisoner deaths at the Tarrant County Jail.
It is hard enough to be a family member of an incarcerated person who died in custody, but when loved ones cannot find out how their family member died because jail officials are secretive or delay, that’s wrong. Some policies need to change.
Prisoner deaths are unusually high in the Tarrant County Jail. Forty people have died there since 2016, including 17 in 2020 and 12 in 2021; two have died so far this year. That number far outweighs other large Texas counties’ jails. The Dallas County jail saw eight deaths in 2020 and nine in 2021, and that jail houses about 1,600 more inmates.
Of the 40 deaths, officials say, COVID-19 claimed nine prisoners. Three were ruled as suicides, and one prisoner killed his own cellmate. Seventeen prisoners died from health issues they had before they were imprisoned, and those are considered “natural” deaths.
Tarrant County has to overturn every stone to figure out if there’s a systemic problem and, if so, how to address it. Nothing should escape scrutiny, especially staffing levels, training, procedures and leadership.
Two years ago, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said he’d been looking for technology to improve inmate monitoring. Is it up and running yet, and is it effective? Inmates with pre-existing health conditions should not be kept in regular jail cells with healthy inmates. So why were they?
Waybourn, through his staff, declined to answer our questions.
The Texas Rangers usually handle inmate deaths, but answers have been sparse now for the last couple years. It’s time for county commissioners to dig deeper.
Discovering information about the cause of death of a prisoner appears to be no small task. When the Star-Telegram’s Nichole Manna tried to examine deaths going back just six years, it required significant sleuthing and resources that average families — especially in the throes of grief — probably don’t have.
Manna found that when some prisoners die, their loved ones are not immediately informed. After many months, they still don’t know the cause of death. When family members have pressed the jail for answers, especially regarding deaths that seem suspicious, their requests for public records have been delayed or denied for months or years.
There is no reason for a taxpayer-funded jail to be this secretive or for the information flow to be this clogged. Did police, deputies or jailers violate protocols or use excessive force? Did staff neglect to monitor an inmate with medical problems, mental illness or a risk of suicide?
These are questions families have a right to ask. Families have a right to know in a timely manner both the death of a loved one in jail and the cause of death.
Texas law dictates that authorities can withhold any information related to the death of an inmate if they consider the case to be under investigation. Of course, an investigation should not be undermined, but in the case of the man who died after being beaten by jailers, family members say they were never even notified that he was hospitalized.
That hardly seems ethical, even if it’s technically within the bounds of the law. There must be a way to tweak that policy to better serve family members.
Remember, someone processed into the jail isn’t yet guilty in the eyes of the law. The sheriff’s department, through no fault of its own, deals with a disproportionate number of people with mental illness, addiction and often years of under-treated health problems.
But if the state takes someone into custody, it has the obligation to ensure their safety. It’s time for Waybourn and staff to be more transparent and for county commissioners to demand answers and public accountability.