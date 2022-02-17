Texas A&M newspaper
The Dallas Morning News
Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks has made a misstep with her handling of the independent student newspaper there, The Battalion. Her university and her legacy will be best served if she reverses course.
Banks surprised student journalists and their advisers last week when she told them their next issue would be the last in print for the 129-year-old publication, known on campus as The Batt. She wanted the paper to shift to digital-only formats, citing a Pew Research report that said 86% of U.S. adults get their news from a digital device at least sometimes.
While it’s true that fewer people read news on paper, it’s also true that learning to make decisions about where to invest journalistic resources is precisely the purpose of student newspapers. The Batt’s printing is covered entirely by its ad sales. Student journalists must be allowed to adjust their own product offerings, manage their own printing costs, make their own mistakes. By taking those decisions out of their hands, Banks has robbed students of important lessons that could benefit media outlets adjusting to new realities in the future.
And that raises a second problem. This was clearly out of her lane. It’s hard to imagine Banks making such a decision about another industry that has experienced disruption. Banks, we imagine, would never unilaterally decide to curtail the petroleum engineering program at TAMU to focus on wind and solar.
The university closed its journalism department in 2003, forcing those students interested in the field to pursue a minor under the banner of “University Studies.” Kelly Brown, TAMU’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, told us there are only about 80 such students enrolled now.
If that improves, Banks will deserve much of the credit. She is relaunching the Department of Journalism and moving it into new space.
“She’s the first president to pay attention to journalism at A&M in 20 years,” Brown told us.
That’s good because this is not the time for our most influential institutions to signal any step back from traditional journalism. This is a moment in our national history when we need to be doing all we can to promote the standards of fair and balanced journalism, and to equip students to serve it. A printed page may serve as a symbol of that support.
Banks appears to be a hard-charging leader who isn’t afraid of big decisions. In December, less than a year into her tenure as president, Banks announced a series of far-reaching reforms and established 41 working groups staffed with 600 faculty and alumni to make them happen. It feels like everything is on the table in Aggieland right now, which could be a healthy thing, especially for an old state organization whose institutional inertia is not toward efficiency or innovation.
But it can also lead to missteps like this one.
On Monday, after hearing from many concerned stakeholders and briefly trending on Twitter, Banks issued a statement that walks back some of her previous statements.
“The reaction to this plan makes it clear that I should seek additional community feedback on the role of The Battalion and the rebuilt Department of Journalism, while also getting feedback about industry trends and future workforce needs,” she wrote.
That is a wise move.
Texas needs great journalists. We hope this hiccup reinforces the Aggies’ commitment to high-quality journalism education, and at least 129 more years of The Batt.
Career program
Victoria Advocate
Remember as a young person when people asked what you wanted to be when you grew up? The answer varied depending on the toy you were enthralled with at the time — firefighter, police officer, Army ranger, fashion model or movie star.
Nowadays, ask a student what they want to do with their future, and they will say be an engineer, a lawyer or game developer.
As the result of a program called “And” at Victoria’s school district, students are learning more about what their options are after high school graduation.
In the program, the school district recognizes no two students are the same and no two students learn the same way.
With the “And” program, the district is working to make sure every student reaches their education goals and that they know what they want to do in life after graduating high school.
The district is so committed to this goal they have introduced the concept to students as young as pre-K.
By first grade students are working in science, technology, engineering and math settings (STEM), learning to use critical thinking skills and solve problems.
The idea is brilliant. Exposing students to the world of possibilities from day one of formal education at levels they can comprehend which expands as they progress through education should only work to benefit the students, the school district and the city as a whole.
The more we can grow the local economy with locally trained residents, the more it improves the city’s growth potential.
In a nutshell, elementary students are exposed to the possibilities and can explore them as they progress through the elementary years. In middle school, the students start to experience the possibilities so when they get to high school, they are better prepared to know which classes they need to take beyond the required core classes.
In high school, students can take dual-credit courses and possibly graduate with a high school diploma and a college associate degree. They can take classes through the Pathways in Technology Early College High School program or Career and Technology Institute program and be prepared for careers in health care, computers, cosmetology and welding to name a few.
In many situations, students can graduate from high school with professional certificates that allow them to start their career right after graduation.
Or if they decide they want to pursue a college degree, they are better prepared with their coursework or in some cases already have their associate degree.
“We want every single student, 100% of our kids, to be able to walk across the graduation stage with a high school diploma and something else, so that when they wake up Monday morning after graduation, they’ve got something to do,” school district Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, said recently. “That is our goal, and we’re not going to stop until we get 100%.”
To help accomplish this lofty goal, the district is changing the way it teaches. Three campuses — Shields and Hopkins elementary and Patti Welder Middle schools — are personalized campuses where students learn at their own pace in the classroom setting. The students are in smaller classes and teachers are able to give the students more one-on-one attention, giving students specialized attention in areas they may need more help.
Then at Smith Elementary and Stroman Middle schools, students focus on learning based on STEM concepts. These schools have received grant funding to allow them to focus on STEM learning.
Students from anywhere in the district can sign up to attend one of the personalized learning campuses or the STEM campuses.
Opening students’ minds to the greater options in life early and continuing to encourage them throughout their school careers to find their ”And” will go a long way in helping the students find success in life.