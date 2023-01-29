Gov. Greg Abbott
Using lyrics from “Texas, Our Texas” as a guide, Gov. Greg Abbott, who won decisively over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in November, spoke of Texas exceptionalism and laid out his vision for the state in comments that lasted nearly 25 minutes (during his recent inauguration).
Beginning with business, he called Texas “America’s undisputed economic leader” and the nation’s “headquarters of headquarters” when it comes to Fortune 500 companies.
After praising the state’s job growth, small businesses, economic development, opportunity and innovation, Abbott said he’ll return much of a record $33 billion budget surplus to property owners, pledging “the largest property tax cut in the history of the state.”
“But make no mistake, that money does not belong to the government,” Abbott said. “It belongs to the taxpayers. We will use that budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas.”
We agree that some of the surplus should be dedicated to property tax relief. But let’s also remember that property taxes have skyrocketed under this administration. In this regard, Abbott, Paxton and others have failed to provide permanent education funding or bring transparency to commercial property values. Beyond this, some of the surplus should be dedicated to fund education, rural broadband, roads and other pressing state needs.
Ken Paxton
On this January day in the year 2023, we can confidently report that the city council of Inverness, Scotland, is not launching a flotilla of sonar-equipped boats on nearby Loch Ness, despite a timeless rumor that a mysterious long-necked “monster” has made its home for eons in the lake’s 800-foot depths.
Closer to home, we also can report that the Hardin County Commissioners Court is not launching an investigation into whether the occasional sighting of massive footprints, hair fibers and scat in the deep, dark woods between Sour Lake and Beaumont is proof that “Big Foot” – aka “the raggedy man of Sour Lake” – is actually an indigenous East Texan. Both county commissioners and Inverness city council members have better things to do.
To call his quest quixotic is an insult to Don Quixote. Unlike Cervantes’ misguided hero, (Texas Attorney General Ken) Paxton surely knows the truth. He keeps up the pretense, though, in pathetic imitation of another Don, a former president whose incessant blatherings about stolen elections keep the MAGA faithful in high dudgeon more than two years after their hero was soundly defeated in a fair election. In Texas and in other fervid red states, the groundless election-fraud claim, as Jonathan Lemire puts it in his recent book “The Big Lie,” has “metastasized” from a campaign cris de coeur into the “cold, methodical process of legislation.”
In Paxton’s case, the foolish quest also diverts attention from another type of fraud. Almost since the day he took office eight years ago, our state’s top law enforcement officer has been under indictment for felony securities fraud, so far without having to face a judge and jury. He’s also under FBI investigation for alleged shenanigans in his office and is being sued by the State Bar of Texas for professional misconduct for filing a ridiculous lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the 2020 presidential election. This is the man who would presume to monitor how his fellow Texans carry out the basic work of democracy?
As the Texas Legislature gets down to work this session, a couple of North Texas Sancho Panzas (again, apologies to Sancho Panza) are sponsoring bills that would endow Paxton with more power to prosecute election crimes. House Bill 678, sponsored by state Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney, would allow the AG to appoint a county or district attorney from an adjacent county to come in and serve as a special prosecutor in an alleged election-crime case. House Bill 125, sponsored by state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, would allow the AG to seek a court-ordered injunction to prevent a local prosecutor from “limiting election law enforcement.”