Reflection on racial change
Abilene Christian College
Samuel Cook walked with another Abilene Christian University faculty member Tuesday afternoon.
Cook had a story to share with him, one that related to the day.
In the east-side shade of Hunter Welcome Center, students, faculty, staff and others had gathered to note the 60th anniversary of the enrollment of two Black students at then-Abilene Christian College.
Then, the group walked in silence to consider that bit of history.
On Feb. 24, 1960, Carl Spain caused an uproar on the campus when, during the annual Bible lectureship, he called out ACC for not admitting Black students.
“Why are we afraid?” Spain asked. “Are we moral cowards on this issue? There are people with money who will back us in our last-ditch stand for white supremacy in a world of pigmented people. God forbid that we shall be the last stronghold among religious schools where the politico-economic philosophy of naturalism determines our moral conduct.”
Spain remained on the faculty but his star had fallen. But only for a moment in time.
That same year, Cook said Tuesday, his oldest brother of seven in the Cook family, Michael, sought to enroll at ACC. He had attended Southwestern Christian College in Terrell.
He was denied admittance. Because he was Black.
in 2000, Samuel Cook was hired to join the music faculty at the now university. He said his father cried.
Cook, the longtime member of the ACU music faculty, put aside his concert clothes to wear a print shirt to sing “Someday We’ll Be Free” at a June 2020 community rally on campus.
It’s a story like this that we need to hear. These stories improve our understanding of attitudes, prejudices and struggles.
Samuel Cook is the picture of accomplishment.
He has sung internationally, as well as front and center with the Abilene Philharmonic.
What if he had been denied the opportunity to advance his education? What if later in life he was dismissed during the hiring process because of his race rather than sizing up his qualifications?
Dr. Jerry Taylor praised Spain for speaking out on racial discrimination at then-Abilene Christian College in 1960, but said it’s up to the Christian community today to act for change.
Taylor heads the Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action. Spain’s name is a worthy name for the center because he spoke out when voices needed to be heard. He was white, which was significant at that time.
Taylor noted the historic moment of change at the campus at which he, like Cook, now works.
He said Americans have been “taught and trained well on what to declare what we stand against. I believe the hour has come for us to evolve to the next level of being human. We now declare together, collectively, what we are for.”
Taylor said the capacity to love and to change is right here. He likely meant ACU, but he also meant Abilene.
Change has to start some time. It sometimes is painfully slow.
Change began in 1961, when ACC reconsidered its policies.
Spain, in time, became a hero for standing up and speaking out.
To see a diverse group of students and others gather last week was impressive.
Taylor told them Spain brought forth a “prophetic, courageous voice ... that spoke truth.”
Spain, Taylor said, was “hated and despised” for speaking out 62 years ago. He would’ve smiled at what he saw Tuesday.
And Michael Cook, too.
Homeless count
Victoria Advocate
You have to ask questions to truly understand a problem.
And that’s exactly what Victoria homeless advocates were doing Jan. 27. On that day, nonprofit representatives and volunteers posted up throughout the city, asking questions and gathering data to determine just how many people are experiencing homelessness this year.
These counts are vital to protecting the most vulnerable in our community. The numbers are sent to state and federal organizations for local grant fund allocation that pays for real resources for the most in need.
“We want to know who’s out there, why they’re out there and what we can do,” said Ginny Stafford, CEO at Mid-Coast Family Services, which conducts the count.
Last year, the count listed 116 people as homeless in Victoria, along with 10 people in the surrounding counties, according to information provided by Mid-Coast. At least 42 people of the 126 were provided shelter through the Salvation Army, Perpetual Help Home, Mid-Coast Family Services Women’s Crisis Center and the Transitional Housing Program. At least 84 people were unsheltered, living in places not meant for human habitation.
Residents have more than likely seen people experiencing homelessness in the Crossroads, but it’s also all too easy for those people to go completely unnoticed.
That’s a problem because homelessness is happening in the Crossroads. Just because we don’t see those people doesn’t mean they are not hurting.
In fact, homelessness is on the rise in rural Texas, according to a 2021 Texas Tribune article. Outside of Texas’ urban centers, homelessness has risen by about a third in recent years.
Luckily, help is available.
Mid-Coast Family Services uses federal and state grant funds allocated in part by the Point-in-Time Count. Those funds currently support about 65 apartments for people in need of a place to stay. Those apartments are always full and have a long wait list, Stafford said.
The funds also support rental assistance for residents who cannot afford to meet their rent.
And Promise Pointe, a new Victoria County community that provides affordable, long-term housing for those at risk of homelessness, is also available to help.
The community provides life and skills coaching as well as a place to stay for a group of people who already don’t have a lot of options.
“One of the hardest things is to look at someone who is totally eligible and say ‘Sorry there is no room in the inn,’” Stafford said.