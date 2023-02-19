School choice
We’re all for school choice. We’re glad that parents have a right to send their kids to any school they choose — private, public or at home.
We’re pleased they can choose free charter schools or choose to transfer their kids to schools within or outside their district. Our problem is with the idea of using taxpayer dollars to subsidize private and religious schools.
For example, a bill sponsored by state Sen. Mayes Middleton, a Galveston Republican and member of the Texas Freedom Caucus, is a case in point. His Senate Bill 176 would create a state education savings account that would allow parents to pay for their children’s private school, online schooling or private tutors.
It would provide Texas families who opt out of public schools the average amount of money the state provides to educate a child, currently about $10,000. Struggling public schools, particularly those in rural areas, would suffer.
Lawmakers advocating for what they consider choice ignore the fact that their primary responsibility as state officials is to keep public schools whole.
That means paying teachers a decent salary.
The challenges that today’s teacher faces are a lot more serious than having to board with a family that ignores housekeeping chores or has a passel of noisy youngsters underfoot.
More and more good teachers are abandoning the profession, not only because of low pay, hours devoted to working overtime and sometimes having to pay for school supplies out of their own salary, but also health worries during the pandemic, mass-shooting anxieties, as well as rude parents, school boards and elected officials more interested in culture wars than education. Public schools across the state — rural, urban and suburban — are struggling to fill teacher vacancies.
Texas ranks 28th in the nation in teacher pay, $7,652 less than the national average, according to the most recent National Education Association report. A 2018 survey from the Texas State Teachers Association and a 2022 survey by the Charles Butt Foundation both found that 40 percent of Texas teachers work a second job, not for extra spending money but to cover necessities.
Pay raises would help pay bills, to be sure, but also, in a state with the ninth-largest economy in the world, a pay raise would be a statement of respect for the vital role that teachers play in a democratic society.
Qualified immunity
We have editorialized in support of several of the measures [state Sen. Roland] Gutierrez has put forward: the creation of a Uvalde victims’ compensation fund, raising the purchase age for firearms from 18 to 21; providing avenues for law enforcement officers to remove firearms when people are deemed a danger.
But we had stayed silent on his push to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers in Texas because we wanted to better understand the repercussions of such a change. Qualified immunity, a federal judicial doctrine, essentially shields officers accused of civil rights violations.
We get it. Police officers make split-second decisions and could be the subject of any number of frivolous claims. And the vast majority of law enforcement officers serve their communities at incredible personal risk. But as Alexandra Klein, a professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law, told our Editorial Board, qualified immunity has created unreasonably high hurdles when civil rights claims are alleged.
Plaintiffs have to show officers violated a person’s constitutional rights and that a reasonable person would know these actions were a violation at the time. Courts, in turn, have taken very narrow interpretations of the specific facts of cases to determine if precedent was established.
“You can sue a lawyer for malpractice,” Gutierrez said. “You can sue a doctor for malpractice. You can sue a priest. You can sue a teacher, but you cannot sue a cop for ordinary negligence.”